ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 65 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

4 December 2024

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 27 November – 3 December 2024:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]378,600 984,346,505
27 November 20243,5002,664.689,326,380
28 November 20243,0002,690.808,072,400
29 November 20243,1002,600.118,060,341
2 December 20243,2002,586.478,276,704
3 December 20243,0002,592.157,776,450
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)394,400 1.025.858,780

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 448,283 B shares corresponding to 2.07 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 27 November – 3 December 2024 is enclosed.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

Attachments


