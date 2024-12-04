Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 65 – 2024

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

4 December 2024

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 27 November – 3 December 2024:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 378,600 984,346,505 27 November 2024 3,500 2,664.68 9,326,380 28 November 2024 3,000 2,690.80 8,072,400 29 November 2024 3,100 2,600.11 8,060,341 2 December 2024 3,200 2,586.47 8,276,704 3 December 2024 3,000 2,592.15 7,776,450 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 394,400 1.025.858,780

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 448,283 B shares corresponding to 2.07 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 27 November – 3 December 2024 is enclosed.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

