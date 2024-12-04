Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 65 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
4 December 2024
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 27 November – 3 December 2024:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|378,600
|984,346,505
|27 November 2024
|3,500
|2,664.68
|9,326,380
|28 November 2024
|3,000
|2,690.80
|8,072,400
|29 November 2024
|3,100
|2,600.11
|8,060,341
|2 December 2024
|3,200
|2,586.47
|8,276,704
|3 December 2024
|3,000
|2,592.15
|7,776,450
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|394,400
|1.025.858,780
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 448,283 B shares corresponding to 2.07 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 27 November – 3 December 2024 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachments