Influenza Diagnostics Market Growth, Insights, Opportunities and Emerging Technologies | Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Influenza Diagnostics Market (インフルエンザ診断市場) Overview and Growth Drivers

Influenza, caused primarily by the Influenza A or Influenza B viruses, remains one of the most prevalent and contagious respiratory illnesses worldwide. The transmission of the virus occurs primarily through respiratory secretions, including coughing and sneezing, making it highly communicable. As a result, both children and adults, especially those with underlying health conditions, bear a significant burden from the illness. In the current landscape of point-of-care (POC) diagnostics, there is an evident shortage of biomarkers to effectively monitor the progression of influenza. Recent advancements in fluorescence-based rapid diagnostic methods have shown promise in increasing sensitivity during the initial stages of diagnosis. However, diagnosing influenza based solely on clinical symptoms continues to present challenges due to the variety of nonspecific causes of the illness.

Access PDF Sample Report (Including Graphs, Charts & Figures) @ https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/29108/influenza-diagnostics-market/#request-a-sample

(Exclusive Offer: We are offering discount of upto 40% on bundled report purchase. Maximum report count 2-4)

The accurate and timely identification of influenza is crucial for several reasons:

Targeted Treatment: Early detection enables the timely use of antiviral medications, which can shorten the duration and severity of the illness. Infection Control: Rapid diagnosis allows for the prompt implementation of infection control measures, reducing the potential spread of the virus. Public Health Monitoring: Accurate diagnostics play a critical role in monitoring influenza activity, supporting better planning and response at the population level.

Market Growth Factors

The influenza diagnostics market is witnessing substantial revenue growth due to multiple contributing factors, including the rise in influenza cases globally, advancements in diagnostic technologies, and the increasing adoption of rapid diagnostic tests. As the global prevalence of influenza increases, there is a heightened need for effective diagnostic tools, driving research and development (R&D) efforts in this space.

The rising global burden of infectious diseases, coupled with ongoing technological advancements, is pushing the demand for more precise and faster diagnostic solutions. As a result, the market for influenza diagnostics is expected to continue expanding, especially with the ongoing investment in R&D aimed at improving diagnostic test accuracy and accessibility.

Research and Development Focus

The continuous R&D investment in influenza diagnostics holds the promise of more advanced and efficient testing methods. With advancements in rapid diagnostic technologies, the focus is shifting towards developing tests with higher accuracy and greater sensitivity. These improvements are likely to translate into better patient outcomes and more effective management of influenza outbreaks. Furthermore, research funding and collaborative efforts in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors are expected to accelerate the availability of next-generation diagnostic tools.

One of the key areas for opportunity lies in rapid influenza diagnostic tests (RIDTs). Although widely used, these tests still face challenges regarding accuracy. While they are quick and convenient, their lower sensitivity compared to more advanced methods like nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs) and viral culture can lead to false-negative results, particularly in the early stages of infection when the viral load is lower. The development of more reliable and accurate tests is essential to overcoming these barriers, and this represents a significant opportunity for the market.

Barriers and Challenges

Despite the growth prospects, the influenza diagnostics market faces several challenges:

High Costs of Diagnostic Tests: Certain diagnostic tests, such as NAATs, can be expensive, limiting their accessibility, particularly in resource-constrained settings. Some healthcare systems may not provide reimbursement for these tests, further restricting their use. Variability in Test Accuracy: As mentioned, the variability in the accuracy of rapid diagnostic tests remains a critical limitation. False-negative results can delay the identification and isolation of infected patients, contributing to the continued spread of the virus. Limited Availability in Remote Areas: Access to advanced diagnostic tools may be limited in rural or underserved regions, where healthcare infrastructure is less developed.

Opportunities for Improvement and Integration

The next phase of growth in the influenza diagnostics market will likely come from the development of more precise, rapid, and cost-effective tests. Integrating these diagnostics with emerging technologies, such as telemedicine and electronic health records (EHRs), presents a promising avenue to enhance healthcare delivery, especially in rural and remote areas. Such integrations would streamline the diagnosis process, improve accessibility, and allow for more efficient tracking and management of influenza outbreaks.

As demand for influenza diagnostics continues to rise, there is significant potential for innovative solutions that provide more accurate and timely results, reduce costs, and enhance patient care. This will drive the growth of the market, contributing to better public health management and the development of a more robust response framework to future influenza seasons.

Influenza Diagnostics Market Segment Analysis

The global influenza diagnostics market is segmented based on test type, end-users, and geographical regions. These segments provide insights into the varying dynamics and growth prospects within the market.

By Test Type

The influenza diagnostics market is primarily divided into traditional and molecular tests:

Traditional Tests : This category includes Rapid Influenza Detection Tests (RIDTs) , Viral Culture , Immunoassay Kits , and others. Among these, RIDTs are expected to dominate the market. These tests offer the advantage of quickly detecting influenza viruses in as little as 15 minutes. While they have moderate sensitivity, they are known for their high specificity, making them a preferred choice in many settings. The ability to use an analyzer reading device with RIDTs helps standardize results and enhance test sensitivity. Many RIDTs have also been waived by the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) , allowing them to be performed without specialized scientific expertise, which has driven their widespread adoption in both clinical and non-clinical settings.

: This category includes , , , and others. Among these, are expected to dominate the market. These tests offer the advantage of quickly detecting influenza viruses in as little as 15 minutes. While they have moderate sensitivity, they are known for their high specificity, making them a preferred choice in many settings. The ability to use an analyzer reading device with RIDTs helps standardize results and enhance test sensitivity. Many RIDTs have also been waived by the , allowing them to be performed without specialized scientific expertise, which has driven their widespread adoption in both clinical and non-clinical settings. Molecular Tests: The RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction) test, a part of the molecular testing category, is expected to experience the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The RT-PCR test is highly sensitive and capable of detecting the influenza virus even at low concentrations, which contributes to its increasing popularity. This method allows healthcare providers to accurately identify active infections, which is particularly important for timely intervention and treatment.

Report Link Click Here: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/29108/influenza-diagnostics-market/

By End-User

The influenza diagnostics market is also categorized based on end-users, which include clinical laboratories, hospitals, research and academic institutes, and diagnostic laboratories.

Hospitals : The hospital sector accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to maintain this lead throughout the forecast period. The seasonal nature of influenza leads to significant hospital admissions, with a direct correlation between the severity of influenza outbreaks and hospitalization rates. During peak flu season, the rapid spread of the virus poses a strain on hospital resources, further increasing the demand for efficient diagnostic tools.

: The hospital sector accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to maintain this lead throughout the forecast period. The seasonal nature of influenza leads to significant hospital admissions, with a direct correlation between the severity of influenza outbreaks and hospitalization rates. During peak flu season, the rapid spread of the virus poses a strain on hospital resources, further increasing the demand for efficient diagnostic tools. Diagnostic Centers: The diagnostic centers segment also holds a significant share, driven by the growth of diagnostic networks and the availability of advanced diagnostic testing kits. In 2022, diagnostic centers contributed a substantial portion of the market revenue, as they are equipped with sophisticated testing technologies and can offer a wide range of influenza diagnostic services.

Growth Opportunities and Trends

Technological Advancements : The increasing adoption of molecular diagnostic tools , especially RT-PCR , is expected to drive growth in the coming years. These tests provide more accurate and sensitive results, helping to detect influenza in its early stages and thereby reduce transmission.

: The increasing adoption of , especially , is expected to drive growth in the coming years. These tests provide more accurate and sensitive results, helping to detect influenza in its early stages and thereby reduce transmission. Expansion of Diagnostic Centers : As diagnostic networks continue to grow globally, especially in emerging markets, there will be a higher demand for reliable influenza diagnostic tools. This expansion of infrastructure is expected to provide a steady revenue stream for diagnostic test manufacturers.

: As diagnostic networks continue to grow globally, especially in emerging markets, there will be a higher demand for reliable influenza diagnostic tools. This expansion of infrastructure is expected to provide a steady revenue stream for diagnostic test manufacturers. Increasing Healthcare Expenditure: Rising healthcare expenditures, particularly in regions like North America and parts of Europe, are contributing to the broader adoption of influenza diagnostic tests across various healthcare settings. The focus on improving early diagnosis and patient outcomes further supports market growth.

Influenza Diagnostics Market Key Players

Roche Diagnostics

Quidel Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Hologic Inc.

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Danaher Corporation

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Meridian Bioscience Inc.

Sekisui Diagnostics LLC

Luminex Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

SA Scientific Ltd

Recent Developments:

March 15, 2023 : Thermo Fisher Scientific received FDA clearance for its new Ion Torrent Genexus System , a fully integrated, end-to-end solution for next-generation sequencing (NGS). This system enables faster, more accurate genomic sequencing, aiding in precision medicine and genetic research4, 2023**: Abbott Laboratories announced the approval of its FreeStyle Libre 3 continuous glucose monitoring system by the FDA. This system is designed to provide real-time glucose data with a smaller, more discreet sensor, enhancing diabetes management for patients .

: received FDA clearance for its new , a fully integrated, end-to-end solution for next-generation sequencing (NGS). This system enables faster, more accurate genomic sequencing, aiding in precision medicine and genetic research4, 2023**: announced the approval of its continuous glucose monitoring system by the FDA. This system is designed to provide real-time glucose data with a smaller, more discreet sensor, enhancing diabetes management for patients . 04 January 2023 received FDA approval for its Cobas® SARS-CoV-2 & Influenza A/B Test, which offers highly accurate, simultaneous detection of both SARS-CoV-2 and Influenza viruses. This test is critical in distinguishing between viral infections that exhibit similar symptoms .

received FDA approval for its Test, which offers highly accurate, simultaneous detection of both SARS-CoV-2 and Influenza viruses. This test is critical in distinguishing between viral infections that exhibit similar symptoms . March 3, 2023 : Cepheidch of its new Xpert® Xpress SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV test, receiving FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). This molecular test helps identify COVID-19, influenza A/B, and RSV in patients in under 30 minutes .

: Cepheidch of its new test, receiving FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). This molecular test helps identify COVID-19, influenza A/B, and RSV in patients in under 30 minutes . January 29, 2023: Bio-Rad Laboratories for its CFX Opus 96 Dx System, a PCR system for molecular diagnostics. This system offers advanced automation and flexibility for clinical labs to improve the accuracy of diagnostic results, particularly for infectious diseases .

Market Outlook for Influenza Diagnostics in North America and Asia-Pacific

The North American influenza diagnostics market led the global market in 2021 and is expected to retain this dominant position in the coming years. This growth can be attributed to the region’s robust healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of innovative diagnostic technologies, and a high incidence of influenza-related hospitalizations. The U.S. market, in particular, continues to thrive, benefiting from a large patient base and substantial investments in healthcare, which drive the demand for efficient and accurate diagnostic tools. The increasing prevalence of seasonal influenza, combined with rapid advancements in diagnostic technologies such as molecular and antigen tests, will continue to propel the market's growth during the forecast period.

In Asia-Pacific, the influenza diagnostics market ranked second in terms of revenue share in 2021. The region’s expanding healthcare infrastructure, coupled with an aging population and greater access to medical services, is fostering market growth. Countries such as China and India are witnessing a surge in demand for healthcare services, which is expected to contribute to the rising demand for influenza diagnostics. Moreover, the growing adoption of government-funded vaccination programs, particularly for the elderly, is anticipated to bolster influenza control efforts. A recent cost-effectiveness analysis highlighted the economic benefits of subsidizing flu vaccinations in countries like China, further supporting the market's growth trajectory in the region.

Influenza Diagnostics Market Segmentations :

By Product

Traditional Rapid Influenza Detection Tests Viral Culture Immunoassay Kits Others

Molecular Rapid Molecular Assays Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction {RT-PCR} Nucleic Acid Amplification



By Technology,

Clinical Laboratories

Hospitals

Research & Academic Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories

By Regions,

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/29108/influenza-diagnostics-market/#request-a-sample

Related Reports:

Dental Imaging Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/764/dental-imaging-market/

The Global Dental Imaging Market size is expected to grow at more than 9.5% CAGR from 2016 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 5.9 billion by 2028 from a little above USD 2 billion in 2016.

Ashwagandha Extracts Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/926/ashwagandha-extracts-market/

The Global Ashwagandha Extracts Market share is expected to grow at more than 36.8% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 3.2 billion by 2028 from a little above USD 128 million in 2019.

Breast Imaging Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1441/breast-imaging-market/

The global market of Breast imaging is expected to grow at more than 8.2% CAGR from 2020 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 6.76 billion by 2028 from USD 3.6 billion in 2020.

Pet Insurance Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/796/pet-insurance-market/

The Global Pet Insurance Market size is expected to grow at more than 16% CAGR from 2019 to 2026. It is expected to reach above USD 17 billion by 2026 from a little above USD 6 billion in 2019.

Respiratory Care Devices Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1315/respiratory-care-devices-market/

The Global Respiratory Care Devices Market Is Expected to Grow At 8.50% CAGR from 2019 To 2028. It Is Expected to Reach Above USD 32.5 Billion By 2028 From USD 15.6 Billion In 2019.

Early Cancer Detection Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1092/early-cancer-detection-market/

The Global Early Cancer Detection Market is expected to grow at more than 13.8% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 2,650 million by 2028 from a little above USD 909 million in 2019.

Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1262/electronic-drug-delivery-systems-market/

The Global Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market is expected to grow at 8.1% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 14.36 million by 2028 from USD 7.50 million in 2019.

Haemeto Oncology Testing Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1110/haemeto-oncology-testing-market/

The Global Haemeto Oncology Testing Market is expected to grow at more than 18.6% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 8.23 billion by 2028 from a little above USD 1.93 billion in 2019.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1333/sleep-apnea-devices-market/

The Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market is expected to grow at a 6.9 % CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 11.3 billion by 2028 from USD 6.2 billion in 2019.

Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1400/aspiration-biopsy-needles-market/

The Global Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market is expected to grow at more than 6.9% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 1,699 million by 2028 from a little above USD 932 million in 2019.

Surface Disinfectant Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1199/surface-disinfectant-market/

The Global Surface Disinfectant Market is expected to grow at 8.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 4.72 million by 2028 from USD 2.31 million in 2019.

Resuscitation Devices Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1231/resuscitation-devices-market/

The global resuscitation devices market size is expected to grow at 4.70% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 9.9 billion by 2028 from USD 6.5 billion in 2019.