Former F1 Driver and Dutch Motorsports Icon Robert Doornbos is Officially Calling Dubai His New Home

Dubai UAE, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Robert Doornbos at the ServiceNow Summit in Riyadh in November 2024

Dubai is about to welcome a global superstar in motorsports as Robert Doornbos, the Dutch former Formula 1 driver, IndyCar racer, and sought-after F1 analyst, announces his move to the Middle East. Set to relocate to Dubai this mid-December, Robert is embarking on an exciting new chapter in his multi-faceted career. Known for his skills on the racetrack and his entrepreneurial vision, he is bringing speed, strategy, and innovation to one of the world’s fastest-growing motorsports hubs.

The move signifies a strategic shift for Robert as he plans to establish his media presence and expand his businesses in the region. Among his ventures is Build4Performance, his premium racing simulator company, which he aims to launch in the Middle East. The company is known for its high-quality racing rigs that attract professional racers and enthusiasts alike. Commenting on the move, he says, “We’re already the leading provider of simulators in the Netherlands, but the Middle East offers incredible opportunities to grow and introduce more people to the world of sim racing.”

In addition to his entrepreneurial pursuits, Robert will continue his work as an F1 analyst, collaborating with a different multinational network of sports channels. His expertise and charisma have already made him a recognizable voice in the industry, and his move will strengthen his presence in the region’s growing motorsports community.

The timing couldn’t be better for Robert’s relocation. With the Middle East rapidly becoming a hub for motorsports—hosting iconic events like the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, of which Robert is already an ambassador, and developing state-of-the-art racing circuits—Robert sees endless growth potential. “I’ve always been impressed by how fast things move in the Middle East. The energy, the ambition—it’s inspiring,” Robert shares. “This region is not just growing in motorsports but also in innovation and business. It’s the perfect environment to bring my ideas to life.”

Beyond racing, Robert has been actively engaging with corporations as a keynote speaker, delivering powerful talks on topics like how the corporate world meets F1 through innovation, data analytics, and sustainability in the automotive world. Having inspired audiences across Europe, the UK, and the UAE, Robert plans to expand his speaking engagements in the region.

“The Middle East has a unique connection with Formula 1. Companies here are starting to realize the untapped potential of their partnerships with F1 teams. My goal is to help them activate these connections beyond just branding and truly leverage the sport’s innovative spirit,” Robert explains.

This F1 analyst’s move also symbolizes his commitment to supporting the Middle East’s ambitions. His racing simulator business, in particular, is poised to revolutionize motorsports engagement in the region, offering advanced technology and immersive experiences for fans, corporate clients, and aspiring drivers. “I want to establish Build4Performance here in the Middle East to bring our simulators directly to this market,” Robert says. “It’s about creating experiences that connect people to the excitement of racing while also educating and inspiring the next generation of talent.”

Beyond business and media, Robert is committed to promoting motorsports in the Middle East. He hopes to support the region’s growing motorsports culture by advocating for innovation and collaboration across industries.

As a former F1 driver and now an ambassador for the sport, he sees a bright future for the Middle East on the global racing stage. “This region has the potential to become a true powerhouse in motorsports,” he says. “From world-class events like the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to emerging talents and facilities, the Middle East is racing ahead. I want to be a part of that journey.”

For Robert Doornbos, the move to Dubai marks a thrilling new chapter in an already illustrious career. As he gears up to bring his expertise, energy, and entrepreneurial spirit to the Middle East, one thing is clear: the region is about to experience motorsports and business innovation like never before.

Media Contact

Name: Robert Doornbos

Email: robert@robertdoornbos.com

Instagram: robertdoornbos

LinkedIn: Robert Doornbos



