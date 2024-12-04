New Boutique Studio Launches – Skyrocketing Vehicle Possibilities at ECD Auto Design





KISSIMMEE, Fla., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Auto Design, the industry leader in luxury one-of-one restored and modernized classic vehicles, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new "Boutique" Studio. This innovative product offering is designed for discerning clients who dream of highly unique vehicles that transcend past the company’s existing production lines. This new initiative completely redefines what’s possible in the world of bespoke automotive craftsmanship.

Demand for highly specialized vehicles inspired the creation of the Boutique Studio. For clients that seek vehicles outside ECD’s existing production scope or desire to elevate their projects far beyond the traditional offerings, the Boutique Studio is the answer. It enables ECD to create one-of-one masterpieces that cater to these specific visions. A few examples of what you can expect might include classic Ferraris, Aston Martins, Porsches, as well as highly-customized variations of classic vehicles.

“The Boutique Studio allows us to step beyond our traditional offerings and explore new automotive territories,” said Elliot Humble, Chief Technology Officer of ECD Auto Design. “With this new venture, we can craft one-of-one vehicles that push boundaries and deliver unparalleled levels of customization and artistry.”

The new studio is built for visionary collectors, particularly those who have worked with ECD before and understand the company’s craftsmanship. Many of these clients have already commissioned several vehicles from ECD and now wish to create something completely unique.

This new venture is more than a product extension; it represents a philosophy of limitless possibility. The premise is simple: "If you can dream it, we can build it." This new initiative is the crown jewel of ECD’s lineup, starting with a resounding “Yes” to clients’ requests, while remaining in line with proper safety protocol requirements.

Clients who choose the Boutique Studio will have access to an expanded palette of materials, finishes, and design options. From exotic materials to bespoke performance features, every element of the vehicle will be curated to align with the clients’ vision. As with all ECD vehicles, the Boutique Studio will be backed by the company’s commitment to precision engineering and unmatched craftsmanship.

This expansion means significant growth for ECD’s team and facilities. The Boutique Studio will operate from its own dedicated facility with a specialized and dedicated team focused exclusively on these high-level custom builds. This production model allows each unique car to be assigned its own specific team of highly talented craft persons operating in a single bay. In its first year, the Boutique Studio will produce 18 vehicles while ensuring that every aspect is meticulously designed and crafted to meet the highest standards.

“The Boutique Studio isn’t just about creating vehicles; it’s about making automotive art that tells a story” said Kevin Kastner, Chief Revenue Officer for ECD Auto Design. “We look forward to seeing where our clients’ imaginations take us next. This is just the beginning of what we can achieve.”

Looking ahead, the Boutique Studio is poised to become the ultimate source for high-end specialty vehicles. Over the next five years, ECD aims to position itself as a leader in manufacturing excellence across a broader range of automotive products, further solidifying its reputation as a pioneer in bespoke craftsmanship.

Check Out Our Vehicle Events Around the Country

ECD Auto Design is hosting an exciting series of events this season, offering enthusiasts the chance to experience their custom-built vehicles up close. Upcoming events include meetups, test drives, and design showcases across top locations. Our immediate events include Los Angeles (December 13-14) and Scottsdale (Jan 24-26). These gatherings are a rare opportunity to engage with ECD’s signature craftsmanship firsthand. Whether you're interested in luxury design insights or simply eager for a test drive, each event promises an unforgettable glimpse into ECD’s automotive excellence.

For locations, updates, and more details, visit ECD Events.

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Series, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, and the Ford Mustang. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads’ whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters, known as the “Rover Dome,” is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 90 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

