Mediavine Partners with BigScoots as Exclusive Preferred Hosting Provider

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediavine , the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S., today announced its strategic partnership with BigScoots , a fully managed WordPress hosting provider. With this collaboration, BigScoots becomes Mediavine’s exclusive preferred hosting provider, while Mediavine is now the dedicated ad management company for BigScoots. The first-of-its-kind partnership aims to provide technical innovations that enhance performance and monetization for independent content creators, enabling not only faster websites but accelerated ad delivery.

Mediavine and BigScoots have collaborated to create custom hosting packages available exclusively to Mediavine publishers, catering to various experience levels and traffic volumes. The advantages of these offerings include:

Faster Websites: BigScoots' hosting, enhanced by Cloudflare's CDN, speeds up load times globally, boosting user experience and site monetization. Faster sites improve performance across metrics, increasing revenue potential.

BigScoots' hosting, enhanced by Cloudflare's CDN, speeds up load times globally, boosting user experience and site monetization. Faster sites improve performance across metrics, increasing revenue potential. Improved Core Web Vitals Performance: BigScoots’ hosting leads to a decrease in pageload time and improvements in a site’s visual stability, responsiveness and user experience, providing the foundation for stronger performance in search engine results.

BigScoots’ hosting leads to a decrease in pageload time and improvements in a site’s visual stability, responsiveness and user experience, providing the foundation for stronger performance in search engine results. Enhanced Monetization: Website monetization, particularly through ad revenue, is directly tied to visitor engagement. Therefore, website performance via user experience is crucial. Capabilities include site speed, responsiveness, SEO strength, stability, and reliability.



Beyond these initial offerings, Mediavine and BigScoots are currently collaborating on a joint technical roadmap to benefit independent publishers, with possibilities including:

Simplified identity solutions to boost revenue opportunities and enhance user experience by ensuring longer-lasting addressability in Safari

Improved ad block detection & retargeting capabilities

Enhanced revenue options for publishers with exclusive extra ad units

Updated Core Web Vitals performance using advanced edge-based ad loading technology

“Partnering with BigScoots unlocks limitless potential for technological innovation that will directly benefit the full digital ecosystem, from our publishers, to advertisers, to internet users,” said Eric Hochberger, CEO of Mediavine. “An ad management company partnering with a hosting organization will enable previously impossible optimizations for both websites and ad delivery speeds, identity, ad block recovery and more. BigScoots aligns with our unwavering commitment to empowering independent creators, which is at the heart of everything we do.”

“We’re proud to announce our partnership with Mediavine to unite our strengths in hosting and ad management,” said Scott Stapley, Co-founder and CEO of BigScoots. “Through collaboration, we are uniquely positioned to directly meet the increasing needs of content creators. Together, we have an exciting opportunity to create customized solutions and valuable products for scalable growth while delivering significant outcomes for publishers.”

About Mediavine

Mediavine is the largest exclusive independent full-service ad management company, representing and monetizing approximately 11,000 publisher partner websites with 1.6 billion monthly pageviews in addition to its owned and operated properties. Mediavine proudly ranks as a Comscore top two lifestyle property with 150+ million unique monthly visitors and 17 billion monthly ad impressions. Mediavine is a Google Certified Publishing Partner - Premier , Great Place to Work® , Inc. 2022 Best Workplace, Fortune 2022 Best Medium Workplace , Ad Age 2022 Best Place to Work , and 2023 Inc. 5000 .

To learn more about Mediavine, visit www.mediavine.com or follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram .

About BigScoots

BigScoots is a site-specific managed WordPress hosting and performance services provider that can uniquely support scalable enterprise, and WooCommerce needs by owning and operating its own hardware infrastructure. Its always-available live chat and support responses within ~90 seconds have redefined industry support and service expectations. With over 20,000+ customers , over 14 years of 5-star reviews , and consistent Top Quartile Net Promoter Scores (NPS), BigScoots is the best and final choice that organizations will make in choosing a true hosting partner.