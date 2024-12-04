SADA Leverages Generative AI Expertise, Earns New Google Cloud Specialization

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SADA (an Insight company), a leading business and technology consultancy and award-winning Google Cloud Premier Partner across various products and engagement models, has achieved its 11th Google Cloud Specialization for Generative AI - Services.

Achieving this Specialization required SADA to build a dedicated Google Cloud Generative AI (GenAI) services practice , ensure customer success and showcase advanced technical skills, all rigorously evaluated by Google Cloud and a third-party auditor. Through this process, SADA demonstrated its ability to develop groundbreaking Generative AI solutions and services across multiple industries, including healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, financial services, the public sector, and more.

SADA developed an intelligent scheduling tool for healthcare organizations' facilities, enabling staff shift management that honors regulatory rules and individual preferences and is easily defined through natural language requests. For a well-known national sports team, SADA built a personalized recommendation engine to enhance fan engagement. SADA’s AI-driven solutions helped agents in an insurance company prioritize critical claims by summarizing inboxes and highlighting the most time-sensitive cases.

"Working with SADA really moved us forward in our understanding and use of GenAI. We took a big leap in our understanding of AI and how we could actually see it being implemented into our product, not just conceptualizing it,” said Paul Wright, Chief Executive Officer of GoEasyCare , a healthcare workforce management company.

“Our customized AI solutions and services empower customers across industries to better refine employee and customer experiences and unlock opportunities for better workflows,” said Dana Berg, Chief Executive Officer of SADA. “This specialization highlights the diverse, tailored offerings we provide, delivering innovative solutions that meet our customers’ unique needs.”

Achieving this Generative AI - Services Specialization with Google Cloud is a testament to SADA’s technical expertise and commitment to driving GenAI innovation for businesses. This distinction goes beyond a badge of honor – it reflects SADA’s ability to deliver transformative, fully customized solutions that produce tangible, lasting results for its customers.

