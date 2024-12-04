Lamp Genius Publishes 10 Essential Rules to Help UK Homeowners Transform Their Home Lighting

Glasgow, Scotland, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamp Genius, a leading UK-based lighting store, is excited to announce that it has recently published a new article that leverages the latest government data to offer UK homeowners 10 essential rules to help them transform their home lighting and save up to £250 annually on their energy bills.

Official government data reveals that UK homeowners could save up to £250 annually on energy bills through better lighting choices without costly renovations. According to the House of Commons Library report, LED bulbs can reduce lighting costs by up to 90%, saving around £120 annually. ONS data shows smart lighting systems cut energy use by 40%, saving an additional £80 per year. Meanwhile, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero found that multiple lighting circuits can reduce energy waste by 25%, adding another £50 in yearly savings.

“Light affects the look and function of every room,” says Alina Enache, Co-Founder of Lamp Genius. Most UK homes are lit incorrectly, leading to increased energy costs and reduced comfort. Our new article shows how switching to LED bulbs that last up to 25 years and swapping to smart controls, along with a range of other impactful changes, can save a household up to £250 within the first year.”

With over 10 years of industry experience and Enache’s specialist insight from working as an architect, the essential rules outlined in Lamp Genius’ new article highlights the best ways for homeowners to transform their lighting and significantly reduce their annual energy costs. These include:

Rule 1: Beyond Basic Lighting

Most homes rely solely on ceiling lights. A three-layer approach has been shown to create better illumination:

Background lights spread light output evenly, reducing stark shadows that age room features.

Specific task lights reduce eye strain – particularly important as more Brits are now working from home.

Well-placed accent lights increase perceived room size when highlighting features.

Rule 2: Early Planning Saves Money

Retrofitting lighting often costs more than planning it during renovation:

Include lighting in initial designs to reduce expensive rewiring costs from an electrician.

Map furniture layouts first. Many homeowners report moving lights after placing furniture, as large ticket items such as sofas or dining tables can take priority.

Installing lights on separate switches or circuits cuts energy waste, as homeowners have more control over which lights are on at any given time.

Morning and evening light patterns affect room use throughout the UK seasons. For example, homeowners may want more lighting layers in a living room as they will use this both day and night, whereas, in a conservatory, individuals may only use it during the day and may not require many layers.

Rule 3: Size and Scale

Wrong-sized lighting fixtures are a common design mistake in UK homes:

For dining areas, choose hanging lights roughly two-thirds the width of the dining table. As a simple guide – hanging lights should sit about 75-90cm above a table for comfortable dining.

Avoid large light fittings in small rooms – they can make a ceiling feel lower.

Table lamps should be tall enough for living rooms to cast light over a shoulder when sitting. Homeowners can use items such as side tables to help with this.

Rule 4: Light Temperature Matters

Colour temperature affects both mood and productivity:

Consistent light colours can reduce headaches.

Mixing colour temperatures of LEDs causes eye strain.

Each room needs a specific LED colour temperature:

Living areas: warm white bulbs create a cosy, relaxing atmosphere, with Lamp Genius recommending a colour temperature between 2500-3500k.

Kitchen workspaces: Bright white light improves food preparation visibility. Use anywhere between 4000-5000k colour temperature.

Home offices: daylight bulbs increase focus and usually come with a 6000k-6500k colour temperature.

Rule 5: Light Up Every Corner

Dark corners and poorly lit spaces can affect daily home life:

LED strips and motion sensors transform storage spaces from dark cupboards into practical areas.

Under-cabinet lighting in kitchens improves food preparation and reduces accidents.

Dedicated office lighting reduces headaches and eye strain, which is particularly important for homeworkers.

New battery-operated options, such as battery picture lights, solve lighting issues in areas without power points, as adding electrical wiring to a wall can be costly.

Rule 6: Smart Lighting Technology

Smart technology offers new ways to control home lighting:

Dimmable systems adjust to match daylight, saving power during brighter hours.

Remote-controlled lights via phone apps help manage energy use when away and can add a layer of security to a home.

Multi-function smart lamp bulbs adapt spaces from work to entertainment without additional fixtures, as they can change to different LED colour temperatures.

LED bulbs now last 25 times longer than standard options, with most paying for themselves within a year.

Rule 7: Create Light Zones

Well-planned lighting zones can improve home functionality:

The main central lighting provides base illumination for daily activities.

Targeted task lighting, such as desk or table lamps, reduces strain during detailed work.

Strategic accent lighting, such as hidden LED tape or picture lighting, adds depth to rooms.

Rule 8: Work with Natural Light

The UK’s varied weather patterns make integrating natural and artificial light essential:

Mirrors and reflective surfaces double the impact of natural light.

Modern window treatments can reduce visibility from outside while balancing daylight with privacy.

Light-coloured walls near windows help daylight reach further into rooms.

Rule 9: Cost-Effective Improvements

Start with targeted changes for better value, such as:

High-traffic areas like kitchens show the most impact from improved lighting.

Invest in quality smart bulbs (£6-£30) to replace the need for differently coloured standard light bulbs.

This can then be followed by simple upgrades that make immediate differences:

LED strips can brighten dark kitchen corners. Homeowners could recess these into cabinets or simply apply them as surface-mounted strips.

Portable lighting, such as floor and table lamps, adds flexibility to a room.

Dimmers transform existing lights by helping set the ambience in an area.

Rule 10: Match Individual Style

Lighting changes can refresh homes without major renovation:

Light fittings should work with a current room style.

Key areas like entrance halls benefit from central lighting pieces that create a wow factor when first stepping into the home.

Use targeted lighting to highlight favourite room features such as pictures or feature walls.

“These changes represent a significant opportunity for UK homeowners,” Enache notes. “With rising energy costs, smart lighting choices improve the home atmosphere and deliver real savings.”

