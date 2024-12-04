Aqua Security Expands Certifications in Support of Enterprise Security and Privacy

BOSTON, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security, the pioneer in cloud native security, today announced it has renewed its ISO 27001 certification and added two new certifications: ISO 27017 for cloud security and ISO 27018 for privacy. All of Aqua’s worldwide locations meet the internationally recognized standards for all three certifications, showing the company’s commitment to meeting large-scale enterprise needs and elevating security and compliance globally.

“This achievement reflects our continued commitment to excellence in security and privacy,” said Youssef Takhssaiti, director of global GRC for Aqua. “Our enterprise customers and prospects can trust that we’ve built a comprehensive program that exceeds the highest standards of information security and data protection. We’ve fostered a company culture that safeguards their information.”

ISO 27001:2022 is the latest version of the globally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS). The achievement requires a stringent audit and evaluation, and organizations must prove they meet the criteria for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving information security management practices. The ISO 27017 certification demonstrates Aqua’s commitment to information security, including cloud-based guidance on 37 ISO/IEC 27002 controls, seven new cloud controls, administrative operations and procedures, customer monitoring, and virtual and cloud network environment alignment. The ISO 27018 certification confirms Aqua has proven its ability to protect personally identifiable information (PII) in public cloud environments.

Aqua’s evaluation process was conducted by an independent, accredited certification body, ensuring an impartial evaluation of Aqua’s information security practices. While many achieve ISO 27001 certification, the Aqua security team went above and beyond to meet the necessary requirements for the two additional certifications as a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to providing customers with transparency, trust and the highest level of security for cloud environments. Meeting these standards dramatically reduces the likelihood of security incidents and provides peace of mind to enterprise customers, particularly those in highly regulated industries.

