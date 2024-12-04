Kuehn Law Encourages BRKH, CDMO, EMKR, and CTV Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

BurTech Acquisition Corp. has agreed to merge with Blaize, Inc. Under the agreement, Blaize stockholders will receive shares of BurTech common stock, based on an implied pro forma enterprise value of approximately $1.14 billion, at a price of $10.00 per share.

Avid Bioservices, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by GHO Capital Partners and Ampersand Capital Partners in an all-cash deal worth $1.1 billion. Under the agreement, GHO and Ampersand will acquire Avid shares for $12.50 each in cash.

EMCORE Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement with Velocity One, a newly formed aerospace manufacturing holding company. Upon completion of the merger, EMCORE shareholders will receive $3.10 per share in cash.

Innovid Corp. is set to merge with Mediaocean, a foundational partner for omnichannel advertising. Mediaocean will acquire Innovid at a price of $3.15 per share of common stock, valuing the deal at $500 million.

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact the Firm at moon@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

