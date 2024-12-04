NOVONIX Announces Electrochemical Impedance Spectroscopy Partnership with Gamry Instruments Inc.

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVONIX™ Limited (NASDAQ: NVX, ASX: NVX) (“NOVONIX” or “the Company”), a leading battery materials and technology company, and Gamry Instruments Inc. (“Gamry”), a leader in Electrochemical Impedance Spectroscopy (“EIS”) technology are pleased to announce a strategic collaboration that will allow for the seamless integration of a Gamry EIS box with a NOVONIX Ultra-High Precision Coulometry (“UHPC”) system.

“We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with Gamry Instruments,” said Lori Mcleod, President, NOVONIX Battery Technology Solutions. “We’re always looking for ways to deliver more value to our customers, and this collaboration with Gamry does that by bringing EIS to our UHPC systems. Our partnership brings together our shared vision for innovation in the battery testing space. By combining our strengths, we are positioned to drive advancements that will benefit our customers and the broader battery R&D market.”

The Gamry EIS box can either be rack-mounted or placed near a UHPC system. A new interconnect cable will connect both the UHPC Channel Module and Gamry EIS box to a NOVONIX Thermal Chamber. This integration allows for an automated experience for running EIS measurements during an experiment. Customers will no longer need to remove cells from their UHPC and move to an EIS device for measurements; everything will be completely automated and controlled by the NOVONIX UHPC software.

“It’s always great to see like-minded companies come together to focus on enhanced user-experiences” said Chris Beasley, Director of Sales for Gamry. “Combining these two techniques from Gamry and NOVONIX is a huge win for battery researchers everywhere and promises to give more insight into factors affecting battery lifetime and aging processes.”

Compatible Gamry devices currently include EISBOX 5000, EISBOX 1010, Interface 1010, Interface 5000, IMX8 Multiplexer. More Gamry devices are being evaluated to increase capability in the future.

NOVONIX is now able to distribute Gamry products as part of integrated UHPC systems to its customers worldwide. Existing customers of both NOVONIX and Gamry can access the software updates free of charge; however, new UHPC cables are required.

For more information about NOVONIX and Gamry Instruments, please visit their respective websites at www.novonixgroup.com and www.gamry.com.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX is a leading battery technology company revolutionizing the global lithium-ion battery industry with innovative, sustainable technologies, high-performance materials, and more efficient production methods. The Company manufactures industry-leading battery cell testing equipment, is growing its high-performance synthetic graphite anode material manufacturing operations, and has developed a patented all-dry, zero-waste cathode synthesis process. Through advanced R&D capabilities, proprietary technology, and strategic partnerships, NOVONIX has gained a prominent position in the electric vehicle and energy storage systems battery industry and is powering a cleaner energy future.

To learn more, visit us at www.novonixgroup.com or on LinkedIn and X .

About Gamry Instruments Inc.

Founded in 1989, Gamry Instruments designs and builds precision electrochemical instrumentation and accessories, believing that instruments should achieve a balance between performance and cost. Gamry has distributors and representatives in more than 50 countries. By stressing innovation, performance, and reliability, Gamry ensures their instruments meet their customers’ needs both today and in the future. Their highly educated support staff and electrochemists are available to discuss applications, assist with data analysis, and offer advice on how to make the most of Gamry’s instruments.

