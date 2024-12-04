United States Luxury Fine Jewelry Market Expected to Reach USD 24,374.3 Million by 2034, Driven by Sustainability and Personalization Trends | Future Market Insights.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The luxury fine jewelry market in the United States is poised for steady growth, with the market size expected to reach USD 17,353.6 million in 2024. The market is projected to continue expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%, reaching USD 24,374.3 million by 2034

Luxury jewelry is increasingly recognized not only as a symbol of wealth but also as a form of personal expression and branding. The market has seen significant traction from both established luxury brands and new entrants who are tapping into evolving consumer preferences for ethical and sustainable luxury goods.

The market caters to a diverse range of consumers, including affluent individuals, collectors, and those seeking special occasion jewelry. The market attracts both men and women, although women traditionally dominate the market due to historical and cultural norms. Young generations, such as millennials and Gen-Z, are emerging as influential consumers in this market segment.

Fashion enthusiasts are working hard to acquire unique artifacts, exquisite clothing, and statement jewelry that may be personalized and enhanced to become even more distinctive investment selections. The appeal of antique items and archive-based materials and experiences is causing an upsurge in auction concepts.

These ideas are inextricably tied to the excitement of spinning a unique tale with items. Consumers are rushing to uncover a treasure, both of which are lacking in today's world of object accessibility.

Key Drivers of Growth in the United States Luxury Fine Jewelry Market

• Rising Demand for Customization and Limited-Edition Pieces

As consumers seek more personalized products, luxury fine jewelry brands are offering customizations and creating limited-edition collections. These offerings allow consumers to invest in pieces that are unique to their tastes, fostering a sense of individuality and exclusivity.

• The Role of E-commerce

The resurgence of e-commerce has been a game-changer for the luxury jewelry sector. Online platforms allow consumers to browse, customize, and purchase fine jewelry from the comfort of their homes, contributing significantly to sales growth. Moreover, the ease of accessibility to a wider range of products and brands online continues to attract younger, tech-savvy shoppers.

• The Resurgence of Events and Social Gatherings

With more in-person events, including weddings, fashion shows, and parties, back in full swing, the demand for luxury fine jewelry has surged. Bridal jewelry, including engagement rings and wedding bands, continues to be a dominant segment of the market, with consumers seeking unique, high-quality pieces to commemorate special occasions.

What are the Key Trends in the United States Luxury Fine Jewelry Market?

Being the home of Hollywood, fashion trends play a vital role in driving the demand for luxury fine jewelry market in the United States.

Growth of e-commerce is expected to have a sustainable impact on the luxury fine jewelry market during the forecast period due to the ease of access to a wide range of options and market players online.

Special occasions such as wedding, anniversaries, and birthdays continue to fuel demand for luxury fine jewelry across the United States.

Luxury fine jewelry is often associated with social status and personal exuberance, likely to provide significant opportunity for growth.

Key Takeaways from the United States Luxury Fine Jewelry Market

The U.S. luxury fine jewelry market is projected to reach USD 24.4 billion by 2034, growing at a 3.5% CAGR.

Social media influencers are driving significant consumer interest and shaping jewelry trends.

Women represent 54.5% of the market share for luxury fine jewelry in the U.S. in 2024.

Necklaces are the most popular fine jewelry item, accounting for 37.3% of the market in 2024.

Customization and limited-edition pieces are increasingly in demand among consumers.

Lab-grown diamonds are gaining popularity as an affordable, sustainable alternative to mined diamonds.

E-commerce is fueling the market's expansion, making luxury jewelry more accessible to a wider audience.

Bridal jewelry, particularly engagement rings and wedding bands, remains a major market segment.

Established brands like Tiffany & Co. and Cartier continue to dominate, while smaller brands leverage e-commerce for growth.



"Fine jewelry has become a powerful tool for self-expression, and we’re witnessing a shift where consumers, particularly younger generations, are actively seeking brands that align with their values—values like sustainability, ethical sourcing, and personal customization." - says Sudip Saha Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.





Key Dynamics in the United States Luxury Fine Jewelry Market:

Ethical and Sustainable Practices



Conscious consumerism has influenced the luxury jewelry market. This has led jewelry companies to focus on ethical and sustainable practices. This includes responsible sourcing of materials such as conflict-free diamonds and gemstones, as well as ethically mined or recycled precious metals. Brands prioritize fair labor practices, ensuring workers are treated fairly and work in safe conditions.

Environmental sustainability is emphasized through eco-friendly production processes, waste reduction, and sustainable packaging. Transparency and ethical certifications have become essential in building trust with consumers who seek information about supply chains and ethical sourcing policies.

Influence of Millennials and Gen-Z



Millennials and gen-Z are the key drivers of the luxury fine jewelry market, and their preferences greatly influence market trends. They prioritize experiences and self-expression, viewing jewelry as a way to express their individuality.

These young consumers are drawn to modern and trendy designs that reflect their fashion-forward sensibilities. Jewelry brands engage with millennials and gen-Z through innovative marketing campaigns and digital platforms. They are using creative campaigns, influencer collaborations, and interactive content to connect with their target audience.

Rise of Lab-Grown Diamonds



Lab-grown diamonds have gained popularity as an alternative to naturally-mined diamonds in the luxury jewelry market for several reasons. They are more affordable, making them accessible to a wider range of consumers. Lab-grown diamonds are seen as a sustainable and ethical choice, with a significantly lower environmental impact than traditional diamond mining.

Lab-grown diamonds offer the same quality and aesthetics as natural diamonds. This makes them an attractive option for those seeking high-quality gemstones. These trends reflect evolving consumer preferences for ethical and sustainable practices in the luxury fine jewelry market.

Category-wise Insights

Which Product Type has High Demand in the United States Market?

Celebrity Influencers Helping Drive Popularity of Necklaces

Necklaces are expected to retain a high demand in the United States luxury fine jewelry industry over the forecast period 2024 to 2034. This is due to their fashion appeal, symbolic meaning, self-expression, versatility, and influence from celebrities and influencers.

Necklaces are sought after for their ability to enhance style, represent milestones, and reflect personal identity. The trend of layering and stacking necklaces further drives their popularity.

Necklaces offer a wide range of options for consumers to express their individuality and complement various occasions. These factors make them a staple in several jewelry collections. The necklaces segment contributed the prominent share of around 36.0% in 2022.

Why is Gold Highly Popular among Consumers?

Symbolic Wealth and Status Associated with Gold to Aid Sales across the United States

Gold is highly popular among consumers for several reasons. Its longstanding value and prestige, along with its cultural and symbolic significance, make it desirable. Gold is seen as a safe investment and a store of value, providing a sense of financial security.

Its versatility, durability, and resistance to tarnish make it suitable for a wide range of jewelry styles and occasions. Gold also carries emotional and sentimental value, often being associated with special moments and traditions.

Gold is estimated to exhibit at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period in the United States.

What is the Share of Women in the United States Luxury Fine Jewelry Market?

Women Dominate the United States Luxury Fine Jewelry Industry by 54.1% Share

Women are expected to account for maximum sales of luxury fine jewelry across the United States through forecast period. This is due to various factors such as historical traditions, their interest in fashion and self-expression, and the association of jewelry with special occasions and gifts.

Women's purchasing power has increased due to a large share of them holding independent jobs. Influence of advertising and media have further reinforced their dominance in the market. Women accounted for a significant share of about 54.1% of consumers in the United States market.

While women dominate the United States luxury fine jewelry industry, it is important to note that men's interest in luxury jewelry is also accelerating. The industry is gradually expanding its offerings to cater to a more diverse range of consumers.

Competitive Landscape of the United States Luxury Fine Jewelry Market

The luxury fine jewelry industry in the United States is well-established and highly mature, with leading companies dominating the market. In contrast, smaller, lower-tier brands are striving to compete by offering more affordable pricing. These companies are also distinguishing themselves by creating more personalized designs and unique pieces.

Recent Market Developments

In July 2024, Lisa Bridge, CEO of Ben Bridge Jeweler, announced successful collaborations with Indian manufacturers. The partnerships aimed to create unique jewelry concepts for USA customers. This initiative highlighted India's rich jewelry tradition and expertise, enhancing the brand's offerings and strengthening connections in the luxury market.

In August 2024, emoji® and Gnoce launched an exclusive luxury jewelry collection. The collection features 26 unique charms, bracelets, earrings, and necklaces inspired by popular emojis. Crafted from premium 925 sterling silver and 18k gold plating, these pieces blend playful design with sophistication, enhancing self-expression through jewelry.

In May 2024, Watches of Switzerland acquired Roberto Coin Inc. for USD 130 million. The deal granted exclusive distribution rights for the North American market, including the USA, Canada, and the Caribbean. This acquisition aims to enhance Roberto Coin's brand presence and growth through improved retail and digital strategies.

In January 2024, Lark & Berry opened its first USA showroom in Houston, Texas, celebrating its connection to the city and Rice University, alma mater of founder Laura Chavez. Known for its cultured diamonds, the brand aims to redefine luxury jewelry by offering ethically sourced, high-quality pieces at accessible prices.

Leading United States Luxury Fine Jewelry Brands

Tiffany & Co.

Cartier

Harry Winston

Bvlgari

Van Cleef & Arpels

David Yurman

Mikimoto

Roberto Coin

John Hardy

Kwiat

Brilliant Earth

Blue Nile

Alexis Bittar

Mejuri

Gorjana



Key Segments of Industry Report

By Product Type:

The industry can be segmented by product type, which includes necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, pendants, anklets, brooches, and other items.

By Raw Material:

Segmentation can also be based on raw materials, encompassing gold, platinum, diamonds, precious pearls, gemstones, and other materials.

By Consumer Orientation:

Consumer orientation is another key segment, categorizing the market into men, women, and kids.

By Sales Channel:

The industry can be divided into sales channels, which include individual jewelry stores, specialty stores, online retailers, and other sales channels.

German Translation

Der Markt für Luxusschmuck in den Vereinigten Staaten ist auf ein stetiges Wachstum ausgerichtet, wobei die Marktgröße im Jahr 2024 voraussichtlich 17.353,6 Mio. USD erreichen wird. Es wird prognostiziert, dass der Markt mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 3,5 % weiter wachsen und bis 2034 24.374,3 Mio. USD erreichen wird

Luxusschmuck wird zunehmend nicht nur als Symbol des Reichtums, sondern auch als Form des persönlichen Ausdrucks und der Markenbildung anerkannt. Der Markt hat sowohl von etablierten Luxusmarken als auch von neuen Marktteilnehmern eine erhebliche Zugkraft erfahren, die sich die sich entwickelnden Verbraucherpräferenzen für ethische und nachhaltige Luxusgüter zunutze machen.

Haupttreiber des Wachstums auf dem Markt für Luxusschmuck in den Vereinigten Staaten

Steigende Nachfrage nach individuellen und limitierten Stücken

Da die Verbraucher nach personalisierten Produkten suchen, bieten Luxusschmuckmarken individuelle Anpassungen an und kreieren Kollektionen in limitierter Auflage. Diese Angebote ermöglichen es den Verbrauchern, in Stücke zu investieren, die ihrem Geschmack entsprechen, und fördern so ein Gefühl von Individualität und Exklusivität.

Da die Verbraucher nach personalisierten Produkten suchen, bieten Luxusschmuckmarken individuelle Anpassungen an und kreieren Kollektionen in limitierter Auflage. Diese Angebote ermöglichen es den Verbrauchern, in Stücke zu investieren, die ihrem Geschmack entsprechen, und fördern so ein Gefühl von Individualität und Exklusivität. Die Rolle des E-Commerce

Das Wiederaufleben des E-Commerce hat den Luxusschmucksektor grundlegend verändert. Online-Plattformen ermöglichen es den Verbrauchern, edlen Schmuck bequem von zu Hause aus zu durchsuchen, anzupassen und zu kaufen, was erheblich zum Umsatzwachstum beiträgt. Darüber hinaus zieht der einfache Zugang zu einer breiteren Palette von Produkten und Marken online weiterhin jüngere, technisch versierte Käufer an.

Das Wiederaufleben des E-Commerce hat den Luxusschmucksektor grundlegend verändert. Online-Plattformen ermöglichen es den Verbrauchern, edlen Schmuck bequem von zu Hause aus zu durchsuchen, anzupassen und zu kaufen, was erheblich zum Umsatzwachstum beiträgt. Darüber hinaus zieht der einfache Zugang zu einer breiteren Palette von Produkten und Marken online weiterhin jüngere, technisch versierte Käufer an. Das Wiederaufleben von Veranstaltungen und gesellschaftlichen Zusammenkünften

Da immer mehr persönliche Veranstaltungen, darunter Hochzeiten, Modenschauen und Partys, wieder in vollem Gange sind, ist die Nachfrage nach luxuriösem Schmuck gestiegen. Brautschmuck, einschließlich Verlobungsringe und Eheringe, ist nach wie vor ein dominierendes Marktsegment, in dem die Verbraucher einzigartige, hochwertige Stücke suchen, um besondere Anlässe zu feiern.



Verbrauchertrends, die den Markt prägen

Vorliebe von Frauen für ästhetische Anziehungskraft : Die Nachfrage nach luxuriösem Schmuck wird hauptsächlich von Frauen angetrieben, die sich zunehmend hochwertigem Schmuck zuwenden, sowohl für den Alltag als auch für besondere Anlässe. Die Vorlieben von Damenschmuck entwickeln sich hin zu Statement-Stücken, die den persönlichen Stil und die Raffinesse widerspiegeln. Es wird erwartet, dass Frauen im Jahr 2024 54,5 % des gesamten Verbraucheranteils auf dem US-amerikanischen Luxusschmuckmarkt ausmachen werden.

: Die Nachfrage nach luxuriösem Schmuck wird hauptsächlich von Frauen angetrieben, die sich zunehmend hochwertigem Schmuck zuwenden, sowohl für den Alltag als auch für besondere Anlässe. Die Vorlieben von Damenschmuck entwickeln sich hin zu Statement-Stücken, die den persönlichen Stil und die Raffinesse widerspiegeln. Es wird erwartet, dass Frauen im Jahr 2024 54,5 % des gesamten Verbraucheranteils auf dem US-amerikanischen Luxusschmuckmarkt ausmachen werden. Halsketten an der Spitze: Unter den Produkttypen werden Halsketten voraussichtlich mit einem Marktanteil von 37,3 % im Jahr 2024 die beliebteste Wahl bleiben. Die Vielseitigkeit und die Personalisierungsmöglichkeiten, die Halsketten bieten, machen sie zu einem Favoriten bei Verbrauchern, die ein zeitloses und dennoch modisches Accessoire suchen.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem US-Markt für Luxusschmuck

Der US-Markt für Luxusschmuck wird bis 2034 voraussichtlich 24,4 Mrd. USD erreichen und mit einer CAGR von 3,5 % wachsen.

Social-Media-Influencer sorgen für ein erhebliches Verbraucherinteresse und prägen Schmucktrends.

Frauen machen im Jahr 2024 54,5 % des Marktanteils für Luxusschmuck in den USA aus.

Halsketten sind mit einem Marktanteil von 37,3 % im Jahr 2024 der beliebteste Schmuck.

Individualisierungen und limitierte Stücke werden von den Verbrauchern immer gefragter.

Im Labor gezüchtete Diamanten werden als erschwingliche, nachhaltige Alternative zu abgebauten Diamanten immer beliebter.

Der E-Commerce treibt die Expansion des Marktes voran und macht Luxusschmuck für ein breiteres Publikum zugänglicher.

Brautschmuck, insbesondere Verlobungsringe und Eheringe, ist nach wie vor ein wichtiges Marktsegment.

Etablierte Marken wie Tiffany & Co. und Cartier dominieren weiterhin, während kleinere Marken den E-Commerce für ihr Wachstum nutzen.



"Edler Schmuck ist zu einem mächtigen Instrument der Selbstdarstellung geworden, und wir erleben einen Wandel, bei dem Verbraucher, insbesondere jüngere Generationen, aktiv nach Marken suchen, die mit ihren Werten übereinstimmen – Werte wie Nachhaltigkeit, ethische Beschaffung und persönliche Anpassung", sagt Sudip Saha, Managing Director und Mitbegründer von Future Market Insights.

Prominente Treiber des US-Marktes für Luxusschmuck

Ethische und nachhaltige Praktiken : Die wachsende Präferenz der Verbraucher für verantwortungsvoll beschaffte Materialien, einschließlich konfliktfreier Diamanten und recycelter Metalle, prägt das Wachstum der Branche.

: Die wachsende Präferenz der Verbraucher für verantwortungsvoll beschaffte Materialien, einschließlich konfliktfreier Diamanten und recycelter Metalle, prägt das Wachstum der Branche. Beliebtheit von im Labor gezüchteten Diamanten : Im Labor gezüchtete Diamanten bieten eine ethische und nachhaltige Alternative zu abgebauten Diamanten und ziehen Verbraucher an, die sich auf die Umweltverträglichkeit konzentrieren.

: Im Labor gezüchtete Diamanten bieten eine ethische und nachhaltige Alternative zu abgebauten Diamanten und ziehen Verbraucher an, die sich auf die Umweltverträglichkeit konzentrieren. E-Commerce-Expansion : Das Wachstum von Online-Handelsplattformen hat Luxusschmuck zugänglicher gemacht, insbesondere für jüngere, technisch versierte Verbraucher.

: Das Wachstum von Online-Handelsplattformen hat Luxusschmuck zugänglicher gemacht, insbesondere für jüngere, technisch versierte Verbraucher. Customization-Trends : Das zunehmende Interesse an einzigartigen Stücken hat Marken dazu veranlasst, maßgeschneidertere und exklusivere Schmuckoptionen anzubieten.

: Das zunehmende Interesse an einzigartigen Stücken hat Marken dazu veranlasst, maßgeschneidertere und exklusivere Schmuckoptionen anzubieten. Boomendes Segment für Brautschmuck : Verlobungsringe und Eheringe sind nach wie vor sehr gefragt und treiben die Nachfrage im Luxusschmucksektor an.

: Verlobungsringe und Eheringe sind nach wie vor sehr gefragt und treiben die Nachfrage im Luxusschmucksektor an. Wachsendes Interesse an minimalistischen Designs : Vereinfachte, elegante Schmuckstile werden immer beliebter, insbesondere bei Verlobungsringen und Alltagsstücken.

: Vereinfachte, elegante Schmuckstile werden immer beliebter, insbesondere bei Verlobungsringen und Alltagsstücken. Erhöhte Ausgaben für besondere Anlässe: Hochzeiten, Modenschauen und andere gesellschaftliche Veranstaltungen stimulieren weiterhin die Nachfrage nach hochwertigen Schmuckstücken.

Hochzeiten, Modenschauen und andere gesellschaftliche Veranstaltungen stimulieren weiterhin die Nachfrage nach hochwertigen Schmuckstücken. Technologische Fortschritte in der Schmuckproduktion: Innovationen in Design- und Fertigungstechniken wie 3D-Druck und CAD-Technologie machen Luxusschmuck präziser und erschwinglicher.

Herausforderungen für den Markt für Luxusschmuck in den Vereinigten Staaten

Wirtschaftliche Schwankungen : Wirtschaftliche Abschwünge und Unsicherheiten können sich auf die Konsumausgaben auswirken, insbesondere bei hochwertigen Luxusartikeln wie edlem Schmuck.

: Wirtschaftliche Abschwünge und Unsicherheiten können sich auf die Konsumausgaben auswirken, insbesondere bei hochwertigen Luxusartikeln wie edlem Schmuck. Unterbrechungen der Lieferkette : Handelsbeschränkungen, Arbeitskräftemangel und Herausforderungen bei der Materialversorgung können die Produktion behindern und die Verfügbarkeit wichtiger Schmuckkomponenten beeinträchtigen.

: Handelsbeschränkungen, Arbeitskräftemangel und Herausforderungen bei der Materialversorgung können die Produktion behindern und die Verfügbarkeit wichtiger Schmuckkomponenten beeinträchtigen. Steigende Kosten für wertvolle Materialien : Steigende Kosten für Rohstoffe wie Gold, Platin und Diamanten können die Produktionskosten in die Höhe treiben, was sich auf die Preisgestaltung und die Gewinnmargen auswirkt.

: Steigende Kosten für Rohstoffe wie Gold, Platin und Diamanten können die Produktionskosten in die Höhe treiben, was sich auf die Preisgestaltung und die Gewinnmargen auswirkt. Konkurrenz durch minderwertige Marken : Die wachsende Konkurrenz durch mittelständische und Tier-2-Schmuckmarken, die erschwinglichere Optionen anbieten, kann den Marktanteil von High-End-Luxusmarken untergraben.

: Die wachsende Konkurrenz durch mittelständische und Tier-2-Schmuckmarken, die erschwinglichere Optionen anbieten, kann den Marktanteil von High-End-Luxusmarken untergraben. Nachhaltigkeitsdruck : Während die Nachfrage nach ethischer Beschaffung steigt, kann die Gewährleistung vollständiger Nachhaltigkeit in der gesamten Lieferkette für Marken ein komplexes und kostspieliges Unterfangen sein.

: Während die Nachfrage nach ethischer Beschaffung steigt, kann die Gewährleistung vollständiger Nachhaltigkeit in der gesamten Lieferkette für Marken ein komplexes und kostspieliges Unterfangen sein. Auswirkungen von Social-Media-Trends : Influencer treiben zwar Trends voran, können aber auch schnell die Vorlieben der Verbraucher ändern, was es für Marken schwierig macht, eine konstante Nachfrage nach bestimmten Schmuckstilen aufrechtzuerhalten.

: Influencer treiben zwar Trends voran, können aber auch schnell die Vorlieben der Verbraucher ändern, was es für Marken schwierig macht, eine konstante Nachfrage nach bestimmten Schmuckstilen aufrechtzuerhalten. Nachwirkungen der Pandemie : Obwohl sich die Branche erholt hat, stellen die anhaltenden Auswirkungen von COVID-19, einschließlich Veränderungen im Verbraucherverhalten und Ineffizienzen in der Lieferkette, weiterhin eine Herausforderung dar.

: Obwohl sich die Branche erholt hat, stellen die anhaltenden Auswirkungen von COVID-19, einschließlich Veränderungen im Verbraucherverhalten und Ineffizienzen in der Lieferkette, weiterhin eine Herausforderung dar. Veränderte Verbrauchererwartungen: Die sich wandelnden Präferenzen für Nachhaltigkeit, Transparenz und Individualisierung erfordern von Luxusmarken eine kontinuierliche Anpassung, um den steigenden Verbraucheranforderungen gerecht zu werden.

Wettbewerbslandschaft des US-amerikanischen Marktes für Luxusschmuck

Die Luxusschmuckindustrie in den Vereinigten Staaten ist gut etabliert und sehr ausgereift, wobei führende Unternehmen den Markt dominieren. Im Gegensatz dazu bemühen sich kleinere, untergeordnete Marken, mit günstigeren Preisen zu konkurrieren. Diese Unternehmen zeichnen sich auch dadurch aus, dass sie personalisiertere Designs und Unikate kreieren.

Jüngste Marktentwicklungen

Im Juli 2024 kündigte Lisa Bridge, CEO von Ben Bridge Jeweler, erfolgreiche Kooperationen mit indischen Herstellern an. Die Partnerschaften zielten darauf ab, einzigartige Schmuckkonzepte für Kunden in den USA zu schaffen. Diese Initiative unterstreicht Indiens reiche Schmucktradition und -expertise, verbessert das Angebot der Marke und stärkt die Verbindungen auf dem Luxusmarkt.

Im August 2024 brachten emoji® und Gnoce eine exklusive Luxusschmuckkollektion auf den Markt. Die Kollektion umfasst 26 einzigartige Charms, Armbänder, Ohrringe und Halsketten, die von beliebten Emojis inspiriert sind. Diese Stücke sind aus hochwertigem 925er Sterlingsilber und 18 Karat Vergoldung gefertigt und vereinen verspieltes Design mit Raffinesse und verbessern den Selbstausdruck durch Schmuck.

Im Mai 2024 erwarb Watches of Switzerland die Roberto Coin Inc. für 130 Millionen US-Dollar. Der Deal gewährte die exklusiven Vertriebsrechte für den nordamerikanischen Markt, einschließlich der USA, Kanada und der Karibik. Diese Akquisition zielt darauf ab, die Markenpräsenz und das Wachstum von Roberto Coin durch verbesserte Einzelhandels- und Digitalstrategien zu verbessern.

Im Januar 2024 eröffnete Lark & Berry seinen ersten Showroom in Houston, Texas, und feierte damit seine Verbindung zur Stadt und der Rice University, der Alma Mater der Gründerin Laura Chavez. Die Marke, die für ihre Zuchtdiamanten bekannt ist, hat sich zum Ziel gesetzt, Luxusschmuck neu zu definieren, indem sie ethisch einwandfreie, qualitativ hochwertige Stücke zu erschwinglichen Preisen anbietet.

Führende Luxusschmuckmarken in den Vereinigten Staaten

Tiffany & Co.

Cartier

Harry Winston

Bvlgari

Van Cleef & Arpels

David Yurman

Mikimoto

Roberto Münze

John Hardy

Kwiat

Strahlende Erde

Blauer Nil

Alexis Bittar

Mejuri

Gorjana



Bericht über Schlüsselsegmente der Branche

Nach Produkttyp:

Die Branche kann nach Produkttyp segmentiert werden, der Halsketten, Ringe, Ohrringe, Armbänder, Anhänger, Fußkettchen, Broschen und andere Artikel umfasst.

Nach Rohstoff:

Die Segmentierung kann auch auf Rohstoffen basieren, die Gold, Platin, Diamanten, Edelsteine, Edelsteine und andere Materialien umfassen.

Nach Verbraucherorientierung:

Die Verbraucherorientierung ist ein weiteres Schlüsselsegment, das den Markt in Männer, Frauen und Kinder einteilt.

Nach Vertriebskanälen:

Die Branche kann in Vertriebskanäle unterteilt werden, zu denen einzelne Juweliergeschäfte, Fachgeschäfte, Online-Händler und andere Vertriebskanäle gehören.

Author

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management a consumer electronics will likely remain the leading end-use sector cross verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

