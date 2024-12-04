Veritext Legal Solutions and COO Honored by Spectrum360

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in technology-enabled court reporting services and litigation support solutions, today announces the company and its chief operating officer Joseph Baker have been recognized as a Corporate Honoree by Spectrum360 during the nonprofit’s 61st Annual Hall of Fame Dinner.

Spectrum360 is a nonprofit leader in special education and adult services for people with autism and related disabilities. Its annual Hall of Fame Dinner is a fundraising event that brings together friends, families and community partners of Spectrum360. During this inspiring evening of dinner and dancing, attendees unite to support the organization’s mission, helping to make dreams possible for those it serves. The event also provides an opportunity to honor three exceptional individuals who have been longtime supporters of Spectrum360.

Baker spearheaded the partnership between Veritext and Sprectrum360’s Film Academy in 2021 as part of the Veritext Cares initiative. This collaboration began with video editing projects and has since grown to include an internship program and additional skill-building opportunities for Spectrum360 students and clients. Veritext has also supported Spectrum360’s Walk for a Lifetime event for the past three years, raising over $50,000 to date.

“We were honored to be recognized by Spectrum360, an organization we hold in the highest regard,” states Baker. “During the event, I spoke about how individuals with special needs possess unique ‘superhero powers’ – and I genuinely believe that. While we set out to support Spectrum360, the truth is they give so much back to us. The walks bring our team and their families together to support a meaningful cause, and having Spectrum360 interns in our offices has been a joy. They’ve enriched our workplace by learning new skills and becoming an integral part of our Veritext family.”

For more information on Spectrum360 and its initiatives, visit https://secure.qgiv.com/for/spectrum/.

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation and state-of-the-art conference space across North America. At Veritext, we focus on the details – so legal teams can focus on the case.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Veritext

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.528.9445