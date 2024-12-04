Cylinder Calls on Employers and Health Plans to Champion Digestive Health During Crohn’s and Colitis Awareness Week

CHICAGO, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crohn’s and Colitis Awareness Week spotlights challenges faced by millions of Americans living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). With GI issues resulting in $136 billion annually in healthcare costs, Cylinder , the employee benefit provider for digestive health, today called for employers and health plans to help employees tackle digestive health issues such as IBD, bloating, constipation, heartburn, or a GI diagnosis.

According to a recent study in Gastroenterology , as many as 2.39 million Americans live with IBD, and the broader set of GI-related health problems impacts up to 70 million more people. But despite the prevalence of these digestive health issues, many with poor digestive health suffer in silence due to social stigma.

In fact, research conducted by The Harris Poll for Cylinder’s 2024 State of Gut Health in the Workplace Survey revealed that:

72% of employees who regularly experience GI symptoms or have a diagnosed GI condition report reduced workplace productivity due to digestive symptoms like bloating, constipation, or heartburn.

Nearly 60% of those who regularly experience GI symptoms or have a diagnosed GI condition have had to miss work or adjust their schedules to manage symptoms.

67% of employees wish their workplace offered benefits for GI health.



“As we recognize Crohn’s and Colitis Awareness Week, we call on employers and health plans to normalize conversations about gut health and advocate for solutions that work for all of their members,” said Bill Snyder, founder and CEO of Cylinder. “Employers and health plans have a unique opportunity to reduce disparities by embracing and integrating digital health tools into their benefits plans to improve overall well-being.”

Cylinder’s digestive management platform is an employee benefit that provides tools like symptom tracking, GI-specific coaching, and nutrition therapy to those experiencing digestive issues. According to a clinical study published in BMJ Open Gastroenterology , 83% of Cylinder users reported significant improvement in managing digestive symptoms. These improvements translate to fewer workplace interruptions, reduced absenteeism, and greater productivity.

Cylinder members often share their success stories, such as Kathleen , who shared her struggle with ulcerative colitis and IBS and how Cylinder has helped her see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“Digestive health isn’t just a personal matter, it’s a workplace issue that affects everyone,” said Snyder. “Innovative digital health solutions such as Cylinder empower employers and health plans to create more inclusive environments where members are supported – not stigmatized – in managing their digestive health.”

About Cylinder

Founded in 2021 and offered as an employer benefit, Cylinder (formerly Vivante Health) delivers personalized, clinician-backed care to those suffering from digestive issues through its virtual health platform. Cylinder’s tech-forward, human-first program connects members to the right level of support at the right time through an easy interface – decreasing costs, reducing absenteeism, and improving their quality of life, at scale. Cylinder’s vision is to create a world where people receive convenient, personalized, and affordable access to the quality digestive healthcare they need to improve their overall health. Learn more at cylinderhealth.com .

