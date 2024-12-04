Dremio Solidifies its Leadership Position as the #1 Engine for Apache Iceberg, Achieves Unprecedented Momentum in 2024

AWS re:Invent - LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dremio, the hybrid lakehouse platform for the business, today announced key achievements and ongoing momentum which further demonstrates its leadership as the top engine for Apache Iceberg. Throughout 2024, Dremio continued to transform the modern data analytics landscape with its hybrid catalog , unparalleled query performance, and focus on enabling AI-ready data.

“Dremio’s approach to data management is setting the standard for the industry,” said Anders Ranum, Partner at Sapphire Ventures. “Their leadership and expertise in Apache Iceberg combined with their commitment to community education are unlocking new opportunities for organizations looking to scale analytics and AI initiatives while driving cost savings.”

A Dremio customer from a Fortune 100 company highlighted the platform’s economic value, stating, “Dremio cuts data infrastructure costs by 48% compared to Databricks.”

Over the year, Dremio has set the standard for Apache Iceberg innovation with the industry's first hybrid catalog, seamlessly integrating on-premises and cloud environments for unified governance and unmatched SQL performance powered by Reflections, delivering queries up to 40x faster. Built on Project Nessie, Dremio’s hybrid Iceberg catalog combines governance, flexibility, and innovations like Live Reflections to automate query acceleration. By simplifying data management, improving performance, and enabling high-speed analytics, Dremio helps organizations innovate faster while reducing complexity and costs.

Dremio’s impact continues to receive widespread recognition, including being named one of North America’s fastest-growing technology companies in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 . Dremio was also included among notable vendors in Forrester’s The Data Management for Analytics Platforms Landscape, Q4 2024, which highlighted the shift from fragmented, disconnected tools to unified platforms. According to the report, “Traditionally, organizations relied on multiple, disconnected data management tools to manage and process data for analytics. By integrating data management functions — ingestion, integration, transformation, discovery, preparation, and curation — into a single unified data platform, organizations can streamline workflows and accelerate the delivery of actionable insights across all analytical use cases.”

Building on this momentum, Dremio made significant investments in education and community development in 2024. The new Dremio University 2.0 was launched in November and already more than 60 Dremio Verified Lakehouse Associate badges have been earned by the community in less than three weeks. Dremio has recently released the Apache Polaris course to optimize its Lakehouse education efforts and is already publishing content on LinkedIn Learning, where the company offers two courses on Apache Iceberg, including hands-on exercises, with a third due shortly. Dremio also authored the first book on Apache Iceberg, Apache Iceberg: The Definitive Guide, and sends representatives to speak about Apache Iceberg internationally.

“Dremio is transforming how organizations harness the power of Apache Iceberg, enabling them to unify, optimize, and scale their data analytics with agility,” said James Rowland-Jones, vice president of product at Dremio. “Our hybrid lakehouse SQL engine, powered by our unique intelligent query acceleration technology, delivers market-leading performance and scalability. We are deeply invested in Apache Polaris (incubating), collaborating with the community to develop a truly interoperable data catalog. With these innovations, Dremio is the ideal partner for enterprises seeking consistent, AI-ready data across on-premises and cloud environments.”

Dremio is the lakehouse platform for the business, serving hundreds of global enterprises, including Maersk, Amazon, Regeneron, NetApp, and S&P Global. Customers rely on Dremio for cloud, hybrid, and on-prem lakehouses to power their data mesh, data warehouse migration, data virtualization, and unified data access use cases. Based on open source technologies, including Apache Iceberg and Apache Arrow, Dremio provides an open lakehouse architecture enabling the fastest time to insight and platform flexibility at a fraction of the cost. Learn more at www.Dremio.com.

