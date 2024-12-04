Stephen Cruise Joins Guggenheim Securities to Expand Industrials Investment Banking Practice

Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Stephen Cruise will join the firm as a Senior Managing Director.

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Stephen Cruise has joined the firm’s Industrials investment banking practice as a Senior Managing Director. Mr. Cruise will be based in the firm's Chicago office and will start at the end of March 2025.

Mr. Cruise brings more than 25 years of investment banking experience to Guggenheim, with a focus on the industrial, commercial, infrastructure, and energy services markets globally. He joins the firm from Greenhill & Co., where he most recently served as Global Co-Head of Industrials. Prior to his time at Greenhill & Co., Mr. Cruise served as Co-Head of the Chicago office and the Midwest region at UBS. He previously worked at Credit Suisse First Boston and Lehman Brothers.

“We are pleased to welcome Steve to Guggenheim,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities. “Steve is a highly respected adviser to leading industrial manufacturing and services companies. He will significantly enhance our ability to serve clients in these important sectors as we continue to build our industrials franchise. We look forward to his success at the firm.”

Mr. Cruise earned his B.A. in finance, international business, and accounting from Michigan State University and his MBA from the University of Chicago. Mr. Cruise is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

