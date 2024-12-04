Warehouse On Wheels Mobile Storage Rental Network Grows with New Oklahoma City Location

Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warehouse On Wheels (WOW), a leading provider of mobile storage solutions to manufacturing, distribution, and third-party logistics customers, announces the opening of its newest location in Oklahoma City.

Operating under the brand name “Advantage Trailer Rentals”, the location will offer a wide range of storage trailer rentals catering to the diverse needs of the oil and gas, manufacturing, and retail distribution industries.

Oklahoma City is centrally located to expedite movement of trailers across the country by linking other key Warehouse On Wheels markets including Denver, Kansas City and Las Vegas to Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, Texas. WOW is strategically poised to provide enhanced service and support to a growing customer base in these regions, ensuring that businesses can efficiently scale and manage their storage needs without the cost of traditional warehousing.

"WOW solves two common supply chain and logistics challenges for customers: a lack of flexible, secure, scalable storage space and the ability to move valuable company assets efficiently. These issues often come up quickly and need to be solved in a matter of days, not months, which is where we come in,” said Jonathan Brooks, CEO of Warehouse On Wheels. “Our approach helps customers get the storage and transportation solutions they need without unnecessary delays or loss of revenue.”

Benefits of mobile warehousing include:

Much lower cost than traditional warehousing space – industry estimates are 9 to 12 times less expensive than warehouse building/leasing

The ability to scale at 24 hours’ notice and increase or decrease space requirements on a month-to-month basis to manage seasonality

Greater accessibility, mobility and ease of logistics operations

Lower carbon emissions since mobile trailers use less energy and resources compared to traditional warehouses

Since its inception in 2017, Warehouse On Wheels has expanded to over 40 locations across North America, amassing a fleet of more than 36,000 trailer units.

“Our team has successfully managed and integrated numerous acquisitions and initiated several new greenfield locations,” added Brooks. “These strategic moves have positioned us in key markets, addressed network coverage gaps, and ensured close proximity to our customers.”

“Warehouse On Wheels has built a solid reputation based on our commitment to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction,” said Joel Rueda, General Manager of WOW’s Oklahoma City operations. “The company's expansion underscores our dedication to meet the evolving storage needs of businesses in the region and support their growth with cost-effective on-demand solutions.”

Visit www.wowtrailers.com for more information.

# # #

About Warehouse On Wheels

Warehouse On Wheels provides on-demand trailer rentals to North American manufacturers and distributors to solve their evolving need for fast, flexible and secure mobile storage solutions.

Founded in 2017, WOW expanded from two locations and about 5,400 trailers to over 40 locations across North America with a fleet of over 36,000 available units. The company is continuing its growth trajectory with plans to introduce modern technologies, increase its fleet, and expand the WOW footprint in key locations in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.