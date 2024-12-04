Interbody Devices Pipeline Market Research Report 2024: Stages of Development, Major Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interbody Devices Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides comprehensive information about the Interbody Devices pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.
The report provides a comprehensive overview of interbody devices currently under development, covering major pipeline products along with their descriptions, and details on licensing and collaborations. It also examines the key players involved in the development of these devices and lists their ongoing projects.
The coverage extends across all stages of product development, from early development to products that have reached the approved or issued stage. Additionally, the report includes specific data from ongoing clinical trials related to these pipeline products, offering insights into recent developments within this segment of the industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Introduction
2.1 Interbody Devices Overview
3 Products under Development
3.1 Interbody Devices - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
3.2 Interbody Devices - Pipeline Products by Segment
3.3 Interbody Devices - Pipeline Products by Territory
3.4 Interbody Devices - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
3.5 Interbody Devices - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date
3.6 Interbody Devices - Ongoing Clinical Trials
4 Interbody Devices - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies
4.1 Interbody Devices Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
4.2 Interbody Devices - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
5 Interbody Devices Companies and Product Overview
6 Interbody Devices- Recent Developments
7 Appendix
Competitive Landscape
- 4WEB Medical Inc
- Acuitive Technologies Inc
- Allegra Medical Technologies Ltd
- ALM Ortho Inc
- Alphatec Holdings Inc
- Baxano Surgical Inc (Inactive)
- Biedermann Motech GmbH & Co KG
- Bio2 Technologies Inc
- Bioretec Ltd
- Camber Spine Technologies LLC
- Carlsmed Inc
- Choice Spine LLC
- Corelink LLC
- Curiteva Inc
- Cutting Edge Spine LLC
- DePuy Synthes Inc
- DSM Biomedical BV
- EIT Emerging Implant Technologies GmbH
- Eminent Spine LLC
- Evoke Medical LLC
- Fuse Medical Inc
- H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute Inc
- HAPPE Spine LLC
- HD LifeSciences LLC
- Implants International Ltd
- Inion Oy
- Intelligent Implant Systems LLC
- Intelligent Implants
- Jemo Spine, LLC.
- LESspine LLC
- Maxigen Biotech Inc
- Novum Medical Products, Inc.
- Osseus Fusion Systems LLC
- Ozop Surgical Corp (Inactive)
- Pharmaco-Kinesis Corp
- SINTX Technologies Inc
- Spinal Balance Inc.
- Spinal Simplicity LLC
- SpinalVu Inc (Inactive)
- SpineSmith Holdings LLC
- Stryker Corp
- Taragenyx Ltd (Inactive)
- Theradaptive Inc
- University of Pittsburgh
- University of South Florida
- University of Toledo
- VGI Medical LLC
- Vivonics Inc
- Yunyi (Beijing) Medical Device Co Ltd
- ZygoFix Ltd
