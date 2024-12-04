Interbody Devices Pipeline Market Research Report 2024: Stages of Development, Major Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interbody Devices Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides comprehensive information about the Interbody Devices pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of interbody devices currently under development, covering major pipeline products along with their descriptions, and details on licensing and collaborations. It also examines the key players involved in the development of these devices and lists their ongoing projects.

The coverage extends across all stages of product development, from early development to products that have reached the approved or issued stage. Additionally, the report includes specific data from ongoing clinical trials related to these pipeline products, offering insights into recent developments within this segment of the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Interbody Devices Overview



3 Products under Development

3.1 Interbody Devices - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Interbody Devices - Pipeline Products by Segment

3.3 Interbody Devices - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.4 Interbody Devices - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.5 Interbody Devices - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.6 Interbody Devices - Ongoing Clinical Trials



4 Interbody Devices - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Interbody Devices Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Interbody Devices - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development



5 Interbody Devices Companies and Product Overview



6 Interbody Devices- Recent Developments



7 Appendix

Competitive Landscape

4WEB Medical Inc

Acuitive Technologies Inc

Allegra Medical Technologies Ltd

ALM Ortho Inc

Alphatec Holdings Inc

Baxano Surgical Inc (Inactive)

Biedermann Motech GmbH & Co KG

Bio2 Technologies Inc

Bioretec Ltd

Camber Spine Technologies LLC

Carlsmed Inc

Choice Spine LLC

Corelink LLC

Curiteva Inc

Cutting Edge Spine LLC

DePuy Synthes Inc

DSM Biomedical BV

EIT Emerging Implant Technologies GmbH

Eminent Spine LLC

Evoke Medical LLC

Fuse Medical Inc

H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute Inc

HAPPE Spine LLC

HD LifeSciences LLC

Implants International Ltd

Inion Oy

Intelligent Implant Systems LLC

Intelligent Implants

Jemo Spine, LLC.

LESspine LLC

Maxigen Biotech Inc

Novum Medical Products, Inc.

Osseus Fusion Systems LLC

Ozop Surgical Corp (Inactive)

Pharmaco-Kinesis Corp

SINTX Technologies Inc

Spinal Balance Inc.

Spinal Simplicity LLC

SpinalVu Inc (Inactive)

SpineSmith Holdings LLC

Stryker Corp

Taragenyx Ltd (Inactive)

Theradaptive Inc

University of Pittsburgh

University of South Florida

University of Toledo

VGI Medical LLC

Vivonics Inc

Yunyi (Beijing) Medical Device Co Ltd

ZygoFix Ltd





