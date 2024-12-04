Michelle Borland of Vital Strandz: The Journey to Becoming a Trusted Hair Loss Practitioner for Individuals in the USA

St. Louis, Missouri, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Vital Stransz Logo





Moving to the United States from the island of Jamaica, Michelle Borland brought with her an appreciation of nature’s abundance and its remarkable healing potential. This fundamental concept would later become the driving force behind her entrepreneurial pursuits, leading her to establish the Vital Strandz enterprise - an all-natural, vegan solution for a range of common hair care needs.

“Growing up,” says Michelle, “I didn’t visit the doctor very often. Instead, my grandmother would advise me to go outside, pick the leaves of a certain plant, and make a herbal tea that would bring me back to health. The healing properties of plants have been overlooked for decades, reinforcing America’s reliance on the pharmaceutical industry and causing many to miss out on exceptionally effective natural solutions.”

Upon learning that the mortality rate for American people of color - like herself - was alarmingly high in comparison to their white counterparts, she made a conscious decision to make a change. “If the government could inform my chances of life in such a way,” continues Michelle, “it means they have significant control over the variables. Perhaps this is linked to the fact that 66% of adults use prescription meds to treat their illnesses, placing their health in the hands of modern medicine. By turning back to nature and taking the necessary steps to regain control over our health and wellness, we could make a real difference to the statistics.”

Inspired by this reality, Michelle began combining her knowledge of holistic remedies with her passion for hair. Throughout the years, she has worked in numerous hair salons, frequently coming across clients struggling to navigate the uncomfortable process of hair loss. “From my work in the hair and beauty industry,” she says, “I developed a keen passion for making people look and feel beautiful, despite experiencing thinning and hair loss. My client’s reactions are what keep me going. There’s no better feeling than seeing someone look in the mirror and loving what they see. I love growing confidence, one strand at a time.”

A key takeaway from Michelle’s experience is that the hair alone can grant a telling insight into an individual’s overall well-being, including their deficiencies, level of hydration, and organ functionality. Her exclusive line of hair care products seeks to address all of the above, providing a holistic solution that lasts far longer than the fleeting trends of the modern era. She also offers personal consultations, both in person and online, where she guides clients toward the most effective solutions based on their individual aims.

Michelle Borland, CEO & Founder of Vital Strandz

“I also spent years working for several hair loss companies,” adds Michelle, “I’ve taken the best of what they had to offer and filled a missing gap: a focus on underrepresented groups with diverse hair textures. Different hair types require different approaches and that’s what Vital Strandz is all about.”

Now a certified Hair Loss Practitioner, Michelle offers a range of revitalizing oils that help both men and women kick-start their hair care journeys. As both her products and consulting services continue to gain momentum, she proceeds to develop her existing product range - hoping to introduce a range of vitamins, shampoos, and conditioners to work synergistically with her exceptional hair oils.

Michelle’s mission goes further than just helping people regrow their hair - she also helps them make valuable lifestyle changes that could improve their overall health. To date, her work includes consulting individuals undergoing chemotherapy, for whom her inflammation-calming oil has been transformational.

“Products like these truly hold the potential to change lives,” concludes Michelle, “hair care isn’t just about looking great on the outside, but feeling great on the inside. At Vital Strandz, we restore confidence through all-natural, innovative hair loss solutions."

To learn more and stay up-to-date with the latest product releases, click here.

Media Contact

Name: Lois Hubert

Email: vitalstrandz@vitalstrandz.com



