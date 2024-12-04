Copia Accelerates Vision for Alternative Investment Operating System with Strategic Kinship Acquisition

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copia Wealth Studios ("Copia"), the intelligence platform providing insights on over $30 billion in assets, today announced the acquisition of Kinship, a relationship management app for wealth managers, marking a significant step toward creating the first comprehensive operating system for asset owners and their managers. The sale of Kinship marks the second successful exit for the company’s CEO and founder, Victoria Wejchert, who becomes a partner at Copia.

Today, leading family offices, RIAs, and institutions use Copia’s AI-powered platform to solve complex investment challenges. By aggregating and validating data from multiple sources into a unified view, Copia brings Assets Under Intelligence™ across entire portfolios, enabling enhanced data-driven decision making. Through Copia’s Lens Store™, clients can access or build custom solutions for additional needs ranging from tax automation to deal diligence. By acquiring Kinship, Copia expands its platform to include relationship intelligence capabilities, enabling family offices to build stronger relationships and discover new opportunities within their trusted network.

"As a two-time founder, I know how challenging it can be to identify an acquiring company that shares similar values to the company you’ve grown from the ground up, however, in Copia I’ve been inspired by the forward momentum and potential, and am elated to join such a wonderful organization,” said Victoria Wejchert, CEO & founder of Kinship. “My parents taught me that strong human connections are the foundation of successful business relationships, and I was able to turn that idea into a successful company. Copia’s robust technological abilities and expertise will further the reach of Kinship’s dedicated vision and I’m excited to help drive the growth at such an innovative company."

The integration of Kinship accelerates Copia's transformation into a complete solution for the alternatives market. Copia and Kinship clients will be able to securely collaborate on deals, share insights, and manage relationships across their investment network. For family offices, this means the ability to privately connect with peers on co-investment opportunities while maintaining complete control over their information and network. For GPs and asset managers, the platform can enable direct, secure communication with their existing or prospective LPs while providing deeper relationship insights and engagement analytics.

“This acquisition gives us a unique opportunity to pair the IQ that Copia provides with the EQ from Kinship’s platform to give our clients a full range of intelligence that will be game-changing for their success,” said Michael J. Sikorsky, CEO & founder of Copia Wealth Studios. “We’re thrilled to welcome Victoria as a partner at Copia — her expertise in finance and operations, and of course her ability to build relationships, will be essential as we continue to grow. It’s a very exciting time for all of us.”

This enhancement comes at a crucial time for the alternatives market. As allocations to alternatives grow as a percentage of global assets under management, the need for sophisticated tools that combine intelligence with secure collaboration has never been greater. Copia’s platform is currently processing 700+ direct alternative investments and 1,100+ investments in alternative funds, with 30+ direct connections to banks and financial institutions, giving family offices, RIAs and institutions a single platform to manage and grow their wealth.

Copia will integrate Kinship's relationship platform in early 2025, alongside several other strategic enhancements to its intelligence and network capabilities.

About Kinship

Kinship is a relationship intelligence platform that transforms network building by helping clients capture the emotional context and personal insights that matter. The platform empowers clients to strengthen connections and drive strategic collaborations, making relationship management intuitive and actionable while maintaining complete control over their network, all from your desktop or mobile-app. For more information, visit HeyKinship.com.

About Copia Wealth Studios

Copia’s SaaS platform aggregates and validates investment data from disparate systems, portals, and documents into a single unified view, then leverages AI to bring Assets Under Intelligence™ across entire portfolios. Customers rely on Copia to surface insights across their entire investment landscape, enabling a new class of intelligent decision-making and asset allocation strategies. Copia's Lens Store™ opens access to a growing number of 3rd party applications to address specific needs – from automating complex tax workflows, streamlining estate planning, enhancing deal diligence, creating custom valuation models, and more. Copia is currently processing over $30 billion in assets through its AI-powered platform. For more information, visit CopiaWealthStudios.com.

