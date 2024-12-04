Romania Construction Industry Report 2024: Output to Shrink by 2.7% this Year Before Recovering to Record an AAGR of 3.7% During 2025-2028, Supported by Investments in Renewable Energy, and Housing

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Romania Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (H2 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Romanian construction industry to shrink in real terms by 2.7% in 2024, owing to headwinds caused by high inflation, interest rates, and rising construction costs, coupled with increasing budget deficit.

According to the National Institute of Statistics (NIS), the average construction cost index grew by 12.1% year on year (YoY) in the first seven months of 2024, preceded by annual growth of 11.6% in 2023. Moreover, a decline in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), coupled with a weak external demand will continue to threaten the construction industry in the short term. According to the Central Bank of Romania, the total FDI in the country fell by 5.5% YoY, reaching RON20.1 billion ($4.4 billion), in the first eight months of 2024.

Romanian construction industry to recover at an average annual rate of 3.7% from 2025 to 2028, supported by to investments in infrastructure, renewable energy, and housing infrastructure projects, coupled with government commitment to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In June 2024, Domestic banking service provider Banca Transilvania signed an agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to provide support for the development of SMEs at an investment of RON2 billion ($436.7 million) by 2027.



Scope

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Romania, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

3.5 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

3.6 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

3.7 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

3.8 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

3.9 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

3.10 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

3.11 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4 Key Industry Participants

4.1 Contractors

4.2 Consultants



5 Construction Market Data



6 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/309z0d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.