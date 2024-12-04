Culture Days 2024 Breaks Attendance Records with Over 5 Million Participants

TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Culture Days 2024 set a new milestone, with over 5 million people – 14% of the population – coming together to celebrate arts, culture, and heritage in communities nationwide. This record-breaking participation highlights the growing passion and support for creativity and the arts across Canada, with various events occurring in urban centres, small towns, and everywhere in between.

Culture Days is a national collaboration that annually increases access, participation, and appreciation of arts and culture. More than 4,000 free Culture Days events took place in over 350 communities across Canada, presented by over 1,500 organizers and delivered in over 40 languages. September 30 featured dedicated Truth and Reconciliation programming with more than 130 events honouring the histories and creative expressions of First Nations, Métis, and Inuit cultures and communities.

“Arts and culture ensure the vitality of our communities by strengthening the bonds between people and creating enriching shared experiences,” said the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage. “Culture Days is a great example of this. Every year, this event offers an array of activities to celebrate, discover and highlight arts and culture in communities across the country. This 15th edition once again demonstrates the importance of culture as a vector for identity, cohesion and unity.”

As Culture Days grows, so does its impact on Canada’s arts and culture sector. This year’s participation numbers reflect a shared love for creativity and highlight the importance of community-driven support for local artists and cultural initiatives. The Top Participating Communities showcased a vibrant mix of urban hubs, mid-sized cities, and rural gems this year. Oakville, Ontario, led the pack overall with over 280 events, followed by Brampton (ON) and Winnipeg (MB). Among smaller municipalities, Halton Hills (ON), Vernon (BC), and St. Albert (AB) made a strong impact. At the same time, towns and rural areas like Gananoque (ON), Yorkton (SK) and Dauphin (MB) demonstrate the depth of engagement across all regions.

“Culture Days is possible thanks to the dedication and enthusiasm of thousands of artists and event organizers across the country, and we thank them for ensuring the 15th edition of this national celebration was a record success! Culture Days events inspire greater support, participation, and protection of arts, culture, and heritage in Canada and to celebrate those who create and contribute to its vibrancy — we hope those who attended will continue to support local arts and culture year-round.”, said Shannon Bowler, Executive Director, Culture Days National.

Top Participating Communities include:

Urban Centres: Brampton, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Surrey.

Mid-Sized Cities: Cambridge, Vaughan, Richmond, Kamloops and Red Deer.

Small Municipalities: Halton Hills, Vernon, Prince Albert and Sault Ste. Marie.

Towns and Rural Areas: Centre Wellington, Scugog, The Pas, and Sundre.

Culture Days continues to inspire through its commitment to accessibility, inclusivity, and fostering connections between artists and audiences. The annual celebration has become a cultural cornerstone in Canada, providing a platform for discovery, expression, and collaboration. Visit the 2024 Highlights page and learn more about the impact of Culture Days through our Video Profiles , Media & Gallery and Blog .

Culture Days 2025

The 16th annual Culture Days celebration will occur from September 19th to October 12th, 2025.

About Culture Days

Culture Days has become the largest cultural event in Canada, attracting millions of annual attendees to thousands of free activities and performances hosted by artists, cultural organizations and municipalities in hundreds of communities across Canada. Culture Days highlights and amplifies the diverse arts and cultural life of our communities. As a leading national voice for an active and engaged cultural life, Culture Days provides a range of tools and skill development resources that lead to greater cultural engagement. The Culture Days annual national awareness campaign culminates in a three-week celebration of the arts. Culture Days is a registered charity. Visit culturedays.ca for more information.

Financial support for Culture Days is provided by the Government of Canada through the Department of Canadian Heritage and the Canada Council for the Arts. Culture Days is also made possible through the support of Pattison (National Out-of-Home Media Partner), Cineplex Media (National Media Partner), and BT/A (National Creative Partner).