Mozambique Construction Industry Research Report 2024: Output to Grow Marginally by 1.2% this Year Before Recording an AAGR of 4.6% During 2025-2028, Supported by Energy, Transport, and Telecoms

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mozambique Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (H2 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in Mozambique is expected to grow by 1.2% in real terms in 2024, supported by investments in energy, transport, and infrastructure projects.

In December 2023, Mozambique's parliament approved the 2024 Economic and Social Plan and State Budget (PESDE), amounting to MZN567.8 billion ($58.6 billion). With this budget, the government aims to grow the economy by 5.5% in 2024.



Mozambique's construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth rate of 4.6% in real terms from 2025 to 2028, supported by investments in energy, transport, and telecommunication infrastructure projects. Among the recent developments, in October 2024, the government reported that it will invest MZN13.2 billion ($200 million) in the construction of Mocuba Ring Road and bridge over the Licungo river in Zambezia.

This project includes the construction of a 1.9km bridge and a 19km ring road. The construction of this project is expected to start by September 2025 and is expected to be completed by 2030. In another development, in August 2024, the chairman of the CFM Board of Directors, Agostinho Langa announced that the state-owned Railway company, Caminhos de Ferro de Mocambique (CMF), will invest MZN7 billion ($105.8 million) for the reconstruction and modernization works of the second oil terminal at the port of Beira, in Sofala.



Scope

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Mozambique, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Latest news and developments



4 Project analytics



5 Construction Market Data



6 Risk Profile



7 Appendix

