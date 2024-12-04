Electroencephalographs (EEG) Pipeline Market Research Report 2024: Analysis by Competitive Landscape, Stages of Development, Key Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electroencephalographs (EEG) Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research provides comprehensive information about the Electroencephalographs (EEG) pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.



Electroencephalograms are used to diagnose issues related to the electrical activity of the brain. The EEG consists of electrodes placed on the scalp that records brain wave patterns. EEGs are used to detect various brain-related conditions, including seizures, head injuries, brain tumors, sleep disorders, stroke, and dementia.

The report offers detailed coverage of Electroencephalographs (EEG) that are currently under development. It includes comprehensive descriptions of major pipeline products, along with information about licensing, collaborations, and other developmental activities. It evaluates the major players in the EEG development sector and catalogs all their ongoing pipeline projects.

The products are analyzed based on their development stages, ranging from early development to the approved or issued stage. Moreover, the report presents crucial clinical trial data pertinent to ongoing trials for these pipeline products, providing insights into recent developments within this segment of the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Electroencephalographs (EEG) Overview



3 Products under Development

3.1 Electroencephalographs (EEG) - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Electroencephalographs (EEG) - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.3 Electroencephalographs (EEG) - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.4 Electroencephalographs (EEG) - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.5 Electroencephalographs (EEG) - Ongoing Clinical Trials



4 Electroencephalographs (EEG) - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Electroencephalographs (EEG) Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Electroencephalographs (EEG) - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development



5 Electroencephalographs (EEG) Companies and Product Overview



6 Electroencephalographs (EEG)- Recent Developments



7 Appendix

Competitive Landscape

AAT Medical Ltd

Advanced Medical Electronics Corp

Advanced Neurometrics Inc (Inactive)

BioSerenity SAS

BioSignal Analytics Inc

Bio-Signal Group Corp.

BrainCare OY

BrainScope Company Inc

Braintech Ltd.

Byteflies

Ceribell Inc

Cerora Inc

Circadian Therapeutics

Cleveland Medical Devices Inc

Cognionics, Inc.

Cogwear LLC

Compumedics Ltd

Electrical Geodesics Inc

Epi-Minder Pty Ltd

Ewear Technologies LLC

g.tec medical engineering GmbH

HEARD Medical

Highland Instruments Inc

IMEC

iMediSync Inc

Infinite Biomedical Technologies LLC

Innovative Biomedical Instruments and Systems

JiMED Co Ltd

Korwave

Memory MD Inc

Mindful Scientific Inc.

Natus Medical Inc

Neba Health, LLC

Neuro Assessment Systems

NeuroBell Ltd

Neurolutions, Inc.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp

NeuroServo Inc

Neuroverse Inc

NeuroWave Systems Inc

Optima Neuroscience Inc

Osaka University

Precision Neuroscopics Inc

QUASAR, Inc.

Rice University

Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology

SleepUp Ltd

Slow Wave Inc

Spark Neuro Inc

Stalicla SA

UNEEG Medical A/S

University College Cork

University of California Los Angeles

University of California San Diego

University of Cambridge

University of Colorado

University of Florida

University of Helsinki

University of Hertfordshire

University of Michigan

University Rovira i Virgili

Wyss Center for Bio and Neuro Engineering

Yale University

