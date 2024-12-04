Electroencephalographs (EEG) Pipeline Market Research Report 2024: Analysis by Competitive Landscape, Stages of Development, Key Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electroencephalographs (EEG) Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research provides comprehensive information about the Electroencephalographs (EEG) pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.
Electroencephalograms are used to diagnose issues related to the electrical activity of the brain. The EEG consists of electrodes placed on the scalp that records brain wave patterns. EEGs are used to detect various brain-related conditions, including seizures, head injuries, brain tumors, sleep disorders, stroke, and dementia.
The report offers detailed coverage of Electroencephalographs (EEG) that are currently under development. It includes comprehensive descriptions of major pipeline products, along with information about licensing, collaborations, and other developmental activities. It evaluates the major players in the EEG development sector and catalogs all their ongoing pipeline projects.
The products are analyzed based on their development stages, ranging from early development to the approved or issued stage. Moreover, the report presents crucial clinical trial data pertinent to ongoing trials for these pipeline products, providing insights into recent developments within this segment of the industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Introduction
2.1 Electroencephalographs (EEG) Overview
3 Products under Development
3.1 Electroencephalographs (EEG) - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
3.2 Electroencephalographs (EEG) - Pipeline Products by Territory
3.3 Electroencephalographs (EEG) - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
3.4 Electroencephalographs (EEG) - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date
3.5 Electroencephalographs (EEG) - Ongoing Clinical Trials
4 Electroencephalographs (EEG) - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies
4.1 Electroencephalographs (EEG) Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
4.2 Electroencephalographs (EEG) - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
5 Electroencephalographs (EEG) Companies and Product Overview
6 Electroencephalographs (EEG)- Recent Developments
7 Appendix
Competitive Landscape
- AAT Medical Ltd
- Advanced Medical Electronics Corp
- Advanced Neurometrics Inc (Inactive)
- BioSerenity SAS
- BioSignal Analytics Inc
- Bio-Signal Group Corp.
- BrainCare OY
- BrainScope Company Inc
- Braintech Ltd.
- Byteflies
- Ceribell Inc
- Cerora Inc
- Circadian Therapeutics
- Cleveland Medical Devices Inc
- Cognionics, Inc.
- Cogwear LLC
- Compumedics Ltd
- Electrical Geodesics Inc
- Epi-Minder Pty Ltd
- Ewear Technologies LLC
- g.tec medical engineering GmbH
- HEARD Medical
- Highland Instruments Inc
- IMEC
- iMediSync Inc
- Infinite Biomedical Technologies LLC
- Innovative Biomedical Instruments and Systems
- JiMED Co Ltd
- Korwave
- Memory MD Inc
- Mindful Scientific Inc.
- Natus Medical Inc
- Neba Health, LLC
- Neuro Assessment Systems
- NeuroBell Ltd
- Neurolutions, Inc.
- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp
- NeuroServo Inc
- Neuroverse Inc
- NeuroWave Systems Inc
- Optima Neuroscience Inc
- Osaka University
- Precision Neuroscopics Inc
- QUASAR, Inc.
- Rice University
- Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology
- SleepUp Ltd
- Slow Wave Inc
- Spark Neuro Inc
- Stalicla SA
- UNEEG Medical A/S
- University College Cork
- University of California Los Angeles
- University of California San Diego
- University of Cambridge
- University of Colorado
- University of Florida
- University of Helsinki
- University of Hertfordshire
- University of Michigan
- University Rovira i Virgili
- Wyss Center for Bio and Neuro Engineering
- Yale University
