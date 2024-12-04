Artificial Intelligence in Defense Strategy Report 2024: The Growing Debate Over Autonomous Weapons and AI Accountability

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence - Artificial Intelligence in Defense" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes the key theme of artificial intelligence (AI) in the defense sector. AI is taking on greater importance as defense companies navigate the advances being made in this technological field. This report provides an insight into key trends, challenges, and recommendations, as well as providing concrete case studies to help the reader see examples of AI in action.



Militaries developing increasingly advanced algorithms are presented with specific challenges. Policymakers are having difficulty tackling the ethical concerns surround lethal autonomous weapons (LAWs) and their capacities to identify, target, and eliminate perceived hostile entities. Target misidentification is a prominent concern amongst lawmakers and activists. Furthermore, the lack of clear legal parameters raises further questions about using AI in an offensive military context, as it is currently unclear how responsibility and accountability apply to AI-enabled defense systems.



Operation and maintenance (O&M) costs are a series expenditure for militaries, accounting for 39% of the US Department of Defense's 2024 budget. AI can predict when assets will need maintenance, allowing for work to be done proactively, reducing downtime and improving the cost-effectiveness of each asset.



Training can also become more cost-effective by incorporating AI. It can be used to create realistic virtual scenarios that are easily adaptable and repeatable and require less space and fewer personnel to accomplish. Though not a complete substitute for live training, virtual training can help refine skills and save governmental departments money in the process.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Players



3. Value Chain



4. The Impact of AI on Defense



5. Case Studies



6. Market Size and Growth Forecasts



7. AI Timeline



8. Signals



9. Companies



10. Sector Scorecard



11. Glossary

Competitive Landscape

BAE Systems

Boeing

Elbit Systems

IAI

L3Harris Technologies

Lockheed Martin

Northrup Grumman

Rafael

RTX

Anduril

BlueHalo

Percepto

Shield AI

Veloxiti

Leidos

Adarga

Cylance

Palantir

Rebellion Defense

SparkCognition

NASA

Red6

Atlas Elektronik

Autodesk

FLIR Systems

Hadean

Alibaba

Alpha MOS

Amazon

Apple

Aryballe

Baidu

Generic Robotics

IBM

iFlytek

Kernel

Mevii (Face++)

Merative

Meta

Microsoft

Mobileye

Neuralink

Nvidia

Odometric

Paradromics

Sanctuary AI

SenseTime

Synchron

Tastewise

Tencent

ABB

Alphabet (Google

Waymo)

Aurora

Basler

Cognex

GM (Cruise)

Hyundai (Boston Dynamics)

Keyence

Midea (KUKA)

Motional

Oracle

Pony.ai

SAS

Teradyne

Tesla

Thales Group

Festo

Omron

Robotiq

iRobot

Aifnet (Deep Dream)

Aiva Technologies

Amadeus Code

Anthropic

Artbreeder

Auiocipher

Big Sleep

Boomy

Cohere

DeepAI

Ecrett Music

Hugging Face

Jasper Art

Midjourney

Mistral AI

NightCafe

OpenAI

Output

Shutterstock (Amper)

Stability.ai

StarryAI

WOMBO (Dream)

