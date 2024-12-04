Female Infertility Market Analysis and Sales Forecast, 2023-2033: Review of Pipeline Products and Technologies Across 65+ Markets with Focus on US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Female Infertility: 68-Market Analysis and Sales Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the 68 geographical markets and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the Female Infertility market through 2033.

Across the 68 markets, sales in the Female Infertility market were $3.0 billion in 2023, growing to $4.4 billion in 2033. The seven major markets (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan) represent approximately 54.4% and 53.1% of 68-market sales in 2023 and 2033, respectively.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Overview

1.2 68M summary statistics

1.3 Key 7MM events driving the 68M forecast extrapolation



2 Appendix

2.1 Abbreviations

2.2 Methodology

2.2.1 Patient-based forecast methodology Error! Bookmark not defined

2.2.2 68M forecast extrapolation methodology. Error! Bookmark not defined

2.3 Primary research - key opinion leaders interviewed for this report

2.3.1 Key opinion leaders

2.4 Primary research - prescriber survey

Competitive Landscape

Merck

Novartis

Sanofi

Fuji Pharma

Pfizer

AstraZeneca

Theramex

Abbvie

Gedeon Richter

Sun Pharma

Ferring Pharmaceutical

IBSA

Kissei

Teva

Organon

Takeda

TerSera

MSD

ASKA Pharmaceutical

Allergen

Juniper

Schering-Plough

Finox

Neurocrine Biosciences

EMD Serono

