Deep Aquatic Technology Launches Advanced Water Location Services to Combat Scarcity in Arid Regions

POLSON, Mont., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Aquatic Technology (DAT) is transforming water exploration in arid and drought-prone regions with advanced technology that locates Deep Seated Water™. Using a proprietary Geospatial Data Analysis and Assessment method, DAT can map multiple layers of geological and hydrological data to pinpoint significant water sources deep beneath the Earth’s surface. This breakthrough process, now available to ranchers, farmers, Native lands, developers, and communities, offers a new approach to water sourcing that is both efficient and cost-effective.

Deep Aquatic Technology utilizes a method that provides reliable results, eliminates guesswork, and ensures water extraction efforts are made with precision and confidence. By targeting natural rock fissures and conduits that transport water across vast distances, DAT’s technology can access water sources that are unaffected by surface-level droughts and have a sustainable flow. This process allows for locating abundant, high-quality water that lies in the Earth’s crust, a resource estimated by the U.S. National Groundwater Association to contain over 22.6 million cubic kilometers of groundwater — enough to sustain global water needs for thousands of years.

“At Deep Aquatic Technology, we take pride in the scientific, physics-based approach we apply to groundwater exploration,” said Burt W. Price, owner of DAT. “The technology empowers us to find water where others have failed, offering a reliable solution for clients who face water scarcity. For those who qualify, we offer a free initial analysis to evaluate water potential on their properties, bringing new hope and possibilities to landowners.”

Deep Aquatic Technology’s solution offers clear advantages over traditional methods, reducing costs and increasing reliability in the search for viable water sources. Unlike conventional approaches that rely on guesswork or outdated techniques, the unique multi-layer mapping ensures the precision needed to make informed drilling decisions. In partnership with AquaterreX™ LLC, DAT is setting a new standard for water resource management across states like Arizona, Texas, New Mexico, Nevada, and California.

“Having used this technology to locate water on my own land in Arizona, I can confidently say that our methods work. We bring an unprecedented level of certainty to water location that is grounded in science, not folklore. Our goal is to help property owners find water where others have failed, supporting sustainable water access in even the most challenging environments.”

Deep Aquatic Technology (DAT) is an authorized AquaterreX agent and partner. DAT provides a precise, science-backed solution for finding Deep Seated Water, enabling clients to locate water on lands previously deemed barren. By utilizing advanced geospatial analysis and on-site testing, DAT eliminates guesswork in water location and maximizes drilling success. Founded by Burt W. Price, DAT delivers a proven and reliable approach for water sourcing in arid regions, offering a free initial property assessment for qualifying owners. For more information, visit https://www.deepaquatictechnology.com or call 888.668.2230.

