Construction Industry Research Report 2024-2028: Growth is Expected to be Weakest in Western Europe with a Contraction of 2%, While South Asia is Expected to Record the Highest Growth with 7.4%

Construction output to rise by a marginal 0.5% in advanced economies in 2024, while in emerging markets, growth of 3.9% is expected this year. This divide is expected to narrow in 2025, with advanced economies projected to record growth of 1.5%, while growth in emerging markets slows to 3.6%.

Regionally, growth is expected to be weakest in Western Europe, where a contraction of 2.0% is expected, while South Asia is expected to record the highest growth globally, at 7.4%. The largest contributor to construction output growth will be China, which is projected to grow by 4.0% in 2024. Excluding China, global real construction output growth in 2024 falls to an expansion of 1.8%.

With inflation softening and monetary policy beginning to ease in many economies globally, growth prospects for the construction industry have begun to improve. The analyst expects that real global construction output will rise by 2.5% this year, following growth of 4.3% in 2023. While growth has been revised upwards globally, there remains a stark difference between the performance of construction industries in emerging markets, with those in advanced economies.

