Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Faces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Over TAVM Platform Disclosures, Deadline Pending – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO , Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) contend that the medical device giant misled them about the growth prospects of its core product, the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) platform. A class action lawsuit has been filed, accusing the company of securities fraud and claiming that executives painted a misleading picture of TAVR's future growth potential.

Class Period: Feb. 6, 2024 – July 24, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Dec. 13, 2024

Class Action Lawsuit Against Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW):

The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, claims that Edwards Lifesciences repeatedly assured investors that TAVR was poised for sustained growth. However, the company’s second-quarter 2024 financial results revealed a significant slowdown in TAVR sales and a reduction in growth guidance.

Investors allege that the company failed to disclose material adverse facts, including the potential for slower TAVR growth and challenges related to hospital workflow pressures from emerging structural heart therapies.

The lawsuit contends that these undisclosed issues caused the shares to drop $27.25 (-31%) on July 25, 2024 following the earnings announcement, wiping out over $16 billion of shareholder value in a single day.

The class action seeks to recover damages for investors who suffered losses as a result of the company's alleged misrepresentations and omissions.

Prominent shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman is actively investigating investors' claims.

"We're investigating whether Edwards Lifesciences knew about the slowing growth of its TAVR platform and the impact of emerging competitive therapies, but failed to disclose this information to investors," said Reed Kathrein, a partner at Hagens Berman.

