Airlines Sponsorship Business Landscape Report 2024: Deals with Sports Teams Dominate the $1.2 Billion with Brands from the Middle East Accounting for the Majority of the 296 Deals

A complete overview of the airlines sector worldwide. The report includes market insight and sector and brand analysis.



In 2024, there are currently 296 airline deals in place, with a staggering annual estimated value of over $1.2 billion. Companies in the sector have a total of 111 active deals with soccer properties across the globe. Basketball is the next most popular sport for the sector, with 35 deals in place primarily focused on the United States.

Deals with sports teams dominate the market, both in terms of volume and value. The deal Qatar Airways has with the club is worth $80 million annually which is $10 million higher than Emirates' four-year deal with Real Madrid CF, the second most annually lucrative deal in the sector. Visit Rwanda has deals in place with the European soccer teams Arsenal FC, AC Milan, Olympique Lyonnais and SL Benfica which individually worth $10 million or more annually. Seven brands have ten-year or longer deals, the most lucrative being Allegiant Air's partnership with the Las Vegas Raiders, worth $400 million across 20 NFL seasons, to serve as the Raiders' airline partner as well as the title sponsor of the team's new home stadium.

The majority of the sector's sports investment is by brands based in the Middle East. This includes many of the biggest spending brands such as Emirates, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways and Riyadh Air. Emirates has the highest total of 23 deals, which includes partnerships with three major tennis properties: the ATP Tour, Roland Garros and The Championships - Wimbledon. Delta Air Lines is the second most active brand, having secured 16 individual deals. The American airline is investing to associate itself with various MLB teams including New York Mets, New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves.



A detailed overview of the airlines sector worldwide. Outlining sectors influence in sports sponsorship and the main brands involved in attaining lucrative deals across multiple sports.

