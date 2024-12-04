The "Mar-A-Lago Man": President Trump's former Economic Advisor shares his Best Investment Ideas (by TradeInvestNow.com)

New York, NY, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The TradeInvestNow.com team is excited to invite you to join us on Thursday, December 5th, at 10 a.m. Eastern time for an announcement featuring Doc Eifrig from Stansberry Reseach, Marc Chaikin, and Joel Litman.

Together, they will introduce you to the "Mar-A-Lago Man".







What Is The "Mar-A-Lago Man" Event?

On December 5 at 10 a.m. ET, a financial expert, will share how he recovered from a financial setback and rebuilt his wealth. During the Great Financial Crisis, he lost nearly all of his 8-figure fortune due to a failed business venture.

Rather than giving up, he took a different approach to wealth-building and managed to recover and thrive.

Today, the expert has built a career that includes an ETF listed on the New York Stock Exchange, over $1 billion in business transactions, and partnerships with companies such as Walmart, Home Depot, Dollar General, and Advanced Auto Parts.

He has also taught at some business schools, including NYU, Cornell, Georgetown, Penn State, and UNC, and appeared as a financial analyst on networks like Bloomberg, Fox News, Barron’s, CNN, Kiplinger, NPR, and MSNBC.

What will The "Mar-A-Lago Man" share?

In this event, the expert will explain how he rebuilt his wealth by leveraging insights from a network of entrepreneurs, investors, and billionaires, including figures such as the late Sam Zell, Kyle Bass, and Barry Sternlicht.

The presentation will focus on the key strategies and investment principles that guided his recovery and will include the expert's perspective on what investments he would focus on today.

The event will also offer a behind-the-scenes look at some places where the expert started his career and some unique locations where ultra-wealthy individuals store their assets. The presentation will take viewers to Palm Beach, a historic area known for business deals.

Though the expert has connections to former President Trump, this event will focus on practical wealth-building strategies, not political matters. The expert will share his view that the real divide in America is not political but economic, emphasizing that wealth-building strategies are accessible to anyone willing to learn.





When Is The "Mar-A-Lago Man" Event?

The Mar-A-Lago Man Event has been scheduled to goes live on Thursday, December 5, at 10 a.m. Eastern time.



How to sign up for The "Mar-A-Lago Man" Event?

To attend, individuals can register by submitting their email to receive updates and potential offers related to the event, which will also introduce "The Mar-a-Lago Man" on December 5.

About Stansberry Research

Stansberry Research is a financial publishing firm. The company has 500,000 worldwide subscribers and 70,000 lifetime subscribers. The Stansberry Research team also has 175+ years of combined analyst experience.The company offers newsletters like Stansberry’s Investment Advisory, True Wealth, Extreme Value, Retirement Millionaire, and Stansberry Innovations Report, among other free and paid newsletters.

You can contact the Stansberry Research team via the following:

Email: info@stansberrycustomerservice.com

Phone: (888) 261-2693

About TradeInvestNow.com

This press release is published by Tradeinvestnow.com.

TradeInvestNow.com was founded by trading education insiders with one simple goal: provide well educated self-directed traders to the material that will truly further their trading success.

Our mission is to give every reader FREE access to the trading articles, events, eBooks and videos that can change their trading lives and careers forever.

Disclaimer: This press release, titled 'Meet the "Mar-A-Lago Man": President Trump's former Economic Advisor sharing his Best Investment Ideas', is distributed by TradeInvestNow for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell or buy any investment products or take part in any transactions involving securities. The content of this press release is not intended as legal, financial, or investment advice, and should not be considered as such. Information contained within this release is not guaranteed for completeness or accuracy, and potential investors should not rely on it for making investment decisions. Please consult with a legal or financial advisor for any further inquiries or guidance. For more information, reach out to TradeInvestNow at support@tradeinvestnow.com.

Remember, potential investors should perform their own due diligence and consult with their professional financial, legal, and tax advisors before making their decisions.

Disclosure Clause

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.



Media Details:

Contact us: support@tradeinvestnow.com

Phone Number: 347-669-1180



Website: https://tradeinvestnow.com/



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tradeandinvestments