[Latest] Global Commercial Cleaning Services Market Size/Share Worth USD 443.23 Billion by 2033 at a 6.7% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Commercial Cleaning Services Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Window Cleaning, Vacuuming, Floor Care, Maid Services, Carpet & Upholstery, Others), By End Use (Office Cleaning, Healthcare Cleaning), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Commercial Cleaning Services Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 247.50 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 262.35 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 443.23 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.7% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Commercial Cleaning Services Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increased Health and Hygiene Awareness: The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened global awareness about health and hygiene, leading to a sustained increase in demand for commercial cleaning services. Businesses are now more committed to maintaining clean and sanitized environments to ensure the safety of employees and customers. This awareness extends beyond the pandemic, as regular disinfection and sanitation have become standard practices in various sectors, including healthcare, education, hospitality, and corporate offices. Enhanced cleaning protocols and frequent sanitation of high-touch surfaces are now seen as essential, driving growth in the commercial cleaning market.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in cleaning technology, such as robotic cleaners, automated vacuum systems, and UV-C disinfection devices, are revolutionizing the commercial cleaning industry. These technologies enhance efficiency, reduce labor costs, and improve cleaning outcomes. Smart cleaning systems integrated with IoT enable real-time monitoring and scheduling, ensuring optimal resource utilization. Companies adopting these advanced solutions can provide more reliable and effective services, gaining a competitive edge in the market. The continuous development of new cleaning technologies drives the market forward by meeting the growing demand for high-tech, efficient cleaning solutions.

Sustainability and Green Cleaning: The shift towards eco-friendly and sustainable cleaning practices is a significant growth driver. Businesses are increasingly prioritizing green cleaning solutions that minimize environmental impact. The use of biodegradable, non-toxic cleaning agents and sustainable cleaning equipment aligns with corporate social responsibility (CSR) goals and regulatory requirements. Companies that offer green cleaning services attract environmentally conscious clients, enhancing their market position. The growing emphasis on sustainability encourages innovation in eco-friendly products and practices, contributing to the market’s expansion and catering to the rising demand for sustainable cleaning solutions.

Outsourcing Trends: Many businesses are outsourcing their cleaning needs to professional service providers to focus on core activities and reduce operational complexities. Outsourcing offers cost advantages, access to specialized expertise, and consistent service quality. This trend is particularly prevalent in sectors such as healthcare, retail, and hospitality, where maintaining high cleanliness standards is crucial. The rise in outsourcing creates a steady demand for commercial cleaning services, allowing companies to expand their client base and service offerings. By leveraging professional cleaning services, businesses can ensure compliance with health regulations and enhance overall productivity.

Regulatory Compliance: Stringent health, safety, and environmental regulations drive the demand for professional cleaning services. Compliance with these regulations is essential to avoid fines, legal issues, and reputational damage. Commercial cleaning companies must stay updated with the latest regulatory requirements and implement appropriate cleaning protocols. This includes regular training for staff, investment in compliant cleaning products and equipment, and adherence to industry standards. Regulatory compliance ensures safe and hygienic environments, particularly in sensitive sectors like healthcare and food services, contributing to the growth of the commercial cleaning market by necessitating professional expertise and adherence to standards.

Urbanization and Infrastructure Development: Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development in emerging economies boost the demand for commercial cleaning services. The construction of new commercial spaces, offices, retail centers, and healthcare facilities creates a growing need for regular and specialized cleaning services. As urban areas expand, maintaining cleanliness and hygiene becomes a priority to ensure healthy living and working conditions. The increasing number of commercial establishments drives the demand for professional cleaning solutions, encouraging market players to expand their operations and cater to the growing urban population, thus fueling the market’s growth.

Commercial Cleaning Services Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In February 2023, Aramark Corporation announced its exclusive partnership with Healthcare Plus Solutions Group. This collaboration is part of Aramark Healthcare+’s strategy to promote innovative, fact-based hospital improvement.

In June 2022, Anago Cleaning Systems announced the opening of its latest franchise in Nebraska, U.S. With this opening, the company aims to further its expansion in the Cornhusker State, with an immediate focus on the Omaha and Lincoln metropolitan areas.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 262.35 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 443.23 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 247.50 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.7% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Type, End Use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Commercial Cleaning Services Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the commercial cleaning services market, both positively and negatively:

Increased Demand for Disinfection Services: The pandemic heightened awareness of the importance of cleanliness and hygiene, leading to a surge in demand for thorough disinfection services. Businesses, especially in sectors like healthcare, retail, and hospitality, require frequent and comprehensive cleaning to ensure the safety of employees and customers.

Adoption of Advanced Cleaning Technologies: To meet the increased demand for sanitation, many cleaning companies adopted advanced technologies such as electrostatic sprayers, UV-C light disinfectants, and antimicrobial coatings. These technologies proved more effective in combating the virus and are now standard practice in many organizations.

Regulatory Changes and Compliance: Governments and health organizations worldwide introduced stringent cleaning and sanitization guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19. Compliance with these new regulations created a steady demand for professional cleaning services capable of meeting these standards.

Growth in Outsourcing: Many businesses opted to outsource their cleaning needs to professional companies to ensure proper sanitation and compliance with health guidelines. This trend was particularly strong in industries with high foot traffic, such as airports, shopping malls, and public transportation.

Operational Challenges: The pandemic posed significant operational challenges, including labor shortages due to illness or quarantine, disrupted supply chains, and increased costs for protective equipment and sanitization supplies.

Economic Downturns: The global economic slowdown led some businesses to reduce their spending on non-essential services, including professional cleaning. This affected small and medium-sized cleaning companies more severely, leading to financial strains and business closures in some cases.

Health Risks for Workers: Cleaning staff faced higher health risks due to their exposure to potentially contaminated environments. Ensuring worker safety required additional training, protective gear, and adherence to strict health protocols, which increased operational costs.

Sustained Hygiene Awareness: The heightened focus on cleanliness is expected to persist post-pandemic, with ongoing demand for regular disinfection and cleaning services in various sectors.

Technological Integration: The adoption of advanced cleaning technologies during the pandemic is likely to continue, with further innovations expected to improve efficiency and effectiveness in the industry.

Expansion of Service Offerings: Many cleaning companies have expanded their services to include comprehensive hygiene solutions, such as air purification and surface testing, to meet the evolving needs of their clients.

In summary, while the COVID-19 pandemic posed significant challenges to the commercial cleaning services market, it also created new opportunities for growth and innovation. The increased emphasis on hygiene and the adoption of advanced technologies are expected to shape the future of the industry.

Commercial Cleaning Services Market – Regional Analysis

The commercial cleaning services market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In this region, commercial cleaning services encompass janitorial, specialized cleaning, and facility management. Trends include the adoption of eco-friendly practices, advanced cleaning technologies like UV-C disinfection, and increasing demand for tailored cleaning solutions in diverse sectors such as healthcare and corporate offices.

Europe: Commercial cleaning services in Europe emphasize sustainability, with a focus on green cleaning products and practices. Trends include stringent regulations promoting health and safety, the adoption of robotic cleaning solutions, and growth in integrated facility management services.

Asia-Pacific: This region sees rapid urbanization driving demand for commercial cleaning services across diverse sectors. Trends include the adoption of smart cleaning technologies, such as IoT-enabled devices for monitoring and scheduling, and a shift towards outsourcing cleaning services to specialized providers.

LAMEA: Commercial cleaning services in LAMEA focus on improving hygiene standards in healthcare, hospitality, and commercial sectors. Trends include the adoption of cost-effective cleaning solutions, growth in tourism-related cleaning services, and increasing investments in training to enhance service quality and compliance with international standards.

List of the prominent players in the Commercial Cleaning Services Market:

ABM Industries Incorporated

ISS World Services A/S

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Sodexo

Compass Group PLC

Aramark Corporation

Jani-King International Inc.

Stanley Steemer International Inc.

Chem-Dry

Pritchard Industries Inc.

Vanguard Cleaning Systems Inc.

Coverall North America Inc.

Anago Cleaning Systems

Stratus Building Solutions

CleanNet USA Inc.

Others

The Commercial Cleaning Services Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Window Cleaning

Vacuuming

Floor Care

Maid Services

Carpet & Upholstery

Others

By End Use

Office Cleaning

Healthcare Cleaning

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

