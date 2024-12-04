MuhdoHub integrates VeChain ToolChain To Redefine Personalized Wellness And Supply Chain Transparency

Tortola, Road Town, British Virgin Islands, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muhdo, a leading force in the epigenetic and DNA diagnostic industry, are excited to announce the integration of VeChain ToolChain, the world’s foremost enterprise-grade public blockchain platform, to power supply chain management and transparency in their new Web3 platform, MuhdoHub.

The integration sees MuhdoHub’s ecosystem use blockchain technology to inject unparalleled visibility and trust at the core of their personalized health and wellness products, offering consumers fully informed, transparent purchases.

VeChain: The Global Standard for Supply Chain Excellence

VeChain is known as a pioneer in supply chain innovation, having powered transparency for some of the world’s most trusted brands, including BMW, Walmart China, PwC, Deloitte, and DNV, among others. Their blockchain technology has revolutionized how companies can verify product quality, traceability, and authenticity, and now it’s set to redefine the wellness industry.

By integrating VeChain ToolChain within its operations, MuhdoHub offers customers detailed, verifiable insights into the journey of their personalized supplements—offering a level of supply chain transparency unmatched in the health and wellness sector.

Why Supply Chain Transparency Matters

In today’s increasingly informed markets, consumers demand trust and authenticity, questioning the origin, production and authenticity of products and information. The ToolChain platform, running on VeChain, allows MuhdoHub customers to see this info and much more. Each product is tracked throughout its lifecycle, ensuring:

Quality Assurance: Blockchain records provide real-time verification of product quality, including certifications, manufacturing standards, and compliance with safety protocols.

Blockchain records provide real-time verification of product quality, including certifications, manufacturing standards, and compliance with safety protocols. Trustworthy Transactions: Immutable blockchain data guarantees that all claims about products are accurate and independently verifiable.

MuhdoHub’s products will feature scannable codes that provide customers with detailed blockchain-backed information about their purchases. This empowers individuals to:

Verify product authenticity.

Understand the environmental and ethical footprint of their supplements.

Gain peace of mind knowing that every step of the process is transparent, secure, and verified.

Sam Thompson, Managing Director of the MuhdoHub, explained:

"The ToolChain platform, running on VeChain’s blockchain, gives us the ability to offer something truly unique to consumers: complete transparency.

From sourcing the finest ingredients to ensuring our products meet the highest standards of safety and efficacy, VeChain enables us to provide our customers with the trust they deserve.

This integration sets a new standard for the wellness industry, where informed consumers can make decisions with confidence."

Revolutionizing Personalized Health with AI and Blockchain

MuhdoHub’s platform combines advanced AI with personalized health recommendations, backed by eight years of scientific research. Integrating ToolChain enhances MuhdoHub’s offerings by:

Ensuring Traceable Product Development: Every step in creating personalized supplements, from DNA data analysis to product distribution, is immutably recorded on VeChain’s blockchain.

Protecting Consumer Data: VeChain’s secure ecosystem integrates seamlessly with MuhdoHub’s data sovereignty model, giving users control over how their health data is used.

Building Consumer Trust: Customers can verify that their supplements meet the highest standards of transparency, safety, and ethical sourcing.

MuhdoHub stands at the forefront of a new wave in personalized wellness, combining DNA-driven insights, AI-powered coaching, and now, VeChain’s world-class blockchain.

With full supply chain transparency, MuhdoHub offers customers an unparalleled level of trust in the quality and integrity of their supplements.

About MuhdoHub

Revolutionizing healthcare Using your unique epigenetic data our AI health coach reveals how your lifestyle affects your genes, tracks your progress, and adapts your plan with insights that go far beyond typical health care.



Through advanced bioinformatics, AI and blockchain technology Muhdo hub provides users opportunities to earn rewards via taking part in cutting edge research and product development.



Muhdo Hub guides users through their personalized health journey with actionable insights and access to a personalized marketplace of products as unique as their own DNA.