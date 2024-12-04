BONDUELLE - Déclaration mensuelle du nombre d'actions et de droits de vote

BONDUELLE
Siège social - "La Woestyne" - 59173 Renescure - France
Bonduelle SCA - Société en commandite par actions au capital de 57 102 699,50 euros
RCS DUNKERQUE 447 250 044
INFORMATION MENSUELLE RELATIVE AU NOMBRE TOTAL DES DROITS DE VOTE
ET D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL
ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS
|Date d’arrêté des informations
|Nombre total d’actions composant le capital
|Nombre total de droits de vote
30.11.2024
32 630 114
Total théorique
52 428 625
Total réel*
51 871 793
*Total réel = nombre total de droits de vote attachés au nombre total d’actions - actions privées de droits de vote
