The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of MediaAlpha, Inc. ("MediaAlpha" or the "Company") (NYSE: MAX) on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 4, 2024, MediaAlpha disclosed that it had received a letter from the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) staff stating that the FTC Staff is “prepared to recommend the filing of a complaint against the Company,” claiming that MediaAlpha falsely “represented itself as affiliated with government entities, made misleading claims (in particular regarding health insurance products and use of consumers’ personal information) and utilized deceptive advertising.”

On this news, MediaAlpha’s stock price fell $4.46, or 27.7%, to close at $11.62 per share on November 5, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

