CIRRO E-Commerce opens new Salt Lake City facility to enhance e-commerce shipping solutions

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIRRO E-Commerce proudly announces the opening of its new Salt Lake City (SLC) facility, operational as of November 18, 2024. This newest addition to the company’s nationwide warehouse network enhances regional logistics with advanced shipping solutions tailored to the dynamic SLC market.

CIRRO E-Commerce's new facility supports first-mile pickups, sorting, scanning, and middle-mile hand-offs, handling 25,000 parcels daily with future scalability. This strategic investment underscores the company’s dedication to innovation and its mission to empower customers to succeed in an ever-evolving marketplace.

With its new facility, CIRRO E-Commerce expands its national footprint, diversifies local e-commerce shipping options, unlocks regional growth opportunities, and fosters healthy competition. Notably, the company’s innovative hybrid delivery service, offering 100% nationwide coverage, introduces a game-changing solution to the SLC market. Optimized for efficiency, this solution provides competitive rates and faster transit times for small direct-to-consumer (D2C) parcels.

“CIRRO's new SLC induction facility marks a key milestone in our growth and expansion roadmap. We are focused and committed to reaching a broader customer base where we can enable more shippers to enjoy the benefits of working with CIRRO E-Commerce,” said Vincent D’Amato, Head of Sales N.A. at CIRRO E-Commerce. “The SLC market is dynamic and robust, full of affiliate sellers, brands, and 3PLs who are constantly looking for ways to be more competitive, and we are thrilled to be here now to assist them in realizing this.”

About CIRRO E-Commerce

CIRRO E-Commerce is a comprehensive parcel delivery provider designed to meet the demands of shippers seeking more: more service, more reliability, and more flexible pricing options for domestic and cross-border lightweight parcels.

Covering 100% of the U.S. with its innovative ground and expedited services, CIRRO E-Commerce combines postal and non-postal solutions to ensure optimal speed, cost efficiency, and reliability. Leveraging its robust infrastructure and dynamic IT platform, it acts as a trusted carrier for U.S. online sellers, e-commerce fulfillment providers, and digital shipping platforms.

All shipments with CIRRO E-Commerce are fully tracked, and international deliveries are sent Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) via the global CIRRO network, guaranteeing a seamless experience for end consumers. By providing best-in-class delivery services, CIRRO E-Commerce empowers businesses to thrive in the fast-paced e-commerce landscape.

