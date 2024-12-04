Elanco (ELAN) Faces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Over Alleged Safety Risks of Zenrelia – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Animal health company Elanco (ELAN) and its most senior executives are the targets of a securities class action suit, alleging that they downplayed potential safety concerns related to Elanco’s new oral Janus kinase inhibitor, Zenrelia, while overstating its prospects for a rapid U.S. market entry.

Class Period: Nov. 7, 2023 – June 26, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Dec. 6, 2024

Class Action Lawsuit Against Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN):

Elanco is an animal health company that develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. The Company is developing, among other drugs, Zenrelia, a "safe, highly effective, and convenient" once-daily oral Janus kinase inhibitor for canine dermatology, and Credelio Quattro, a broad spectrum parasiticide product for dogs.

In November 2023, Elanco set a timeline for U.S. approval of both Zenrelia and Credelio Quattro in the first half of 2024.

Then, in May 2024, Elanco set a timeline for the U.S. approval and commercial launch of Zenrelia in third quarter of 2024, as well as the U.S. approval of Credelio Quattro in the third quarter of 2024 with a commercial launch set for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The complaint alleges that Defendants misrepresented and failed to disclose that: (i) Zenrelia was less safe than the Company had led investors to believe; (ii) Elanco was unlikely to meet its own previously issued timeline for the U.S. approval and commercial launch of both Zenrelia and Credelio Quattro; and (iii) accordingly, the Company’s business and/or financial prospects were overstated.

Defendants’ façade began to crack on June 26, 2024, when Elanco disclosed that Zenrelia's label would feature a boxed warning. This warning underscored safety issues identified during trials with unvaccinated dogs, sparking concerns about the drug's market viability. Further, Elanco stated that it was now expecting Zenrelia to receive FDA approval in the third quarter of 2024, leading to a potential commercial launch in the fourth quarter of 2024, and that Credelio Quattro is expected to receive FDA approval in the fourth quarter of 2024 The announcement sent shockwaves through the financial market, with Elanco's stock plunging by over 20%.

Later, during the company's second-quarter earnings call on August 4, 2024, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acknowledged that the label's cautionary language would "slow the initial product adoption curve," necessitating extensive veterinary education. He further projected a 25% reduction in treatment days, citing anticipated constraints related to vaccine requirements stipulated in the boxed warning.

In light of these revelations, the law firm Hagens Berman has launched an investigation into the allegations, seeking to hold Elanco accountable for potentially misleading investors and minimizing critical safety risks.

"Our focus is on determining whether Elanco's representations about Zenrelia's safety were accurate and truthful," said Reed Kathrein, lead partner at Hagens Berman.

