Rising Demand for Automation and IoT to Drive Instrumentation and Control Devices Market Towards USD 107,816.5 Million by 2034 End, Surging at 8.4% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global instrumentation and control devices market has exhibited remarkable growth, with sales reaching approximately USD 44,789.4 Million in 2023. This growth is primarily driven by increasing demand across various industries, leading to a projected year-on-year (y-o-y) growth rate of 7.5% in 2024, which is expected to elevate the market value to USD 48,141.9 Million. Over the next decade, the market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%, ultimately reaching an estimated USD 107,816.5 Million by 2034.

Instrumentation and control devices are essential components in modern industrial processes, enhancing automation, efficiency, and safety. These devices enable precise measurement and control of critical variables such as temperature, pressure, flow, and level. Their significance spans multiple sectors including:

Manufacturing

Energy

Healthcare

Aerospace

Key Trends Influencing Market Growth:

Several trends are significantly impacting the growth of the instrumentation and control devices market:

Integration of IoT and AI: The fusion of the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming instrumentation systems. Smart sensors coupled with AI analytics facilitate real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and improved decision-making capabilities. Demand for Process Automation: The increasing shift towards automation in industries aims to enhance operational efficiency, minimize human error, and comply with regulatory standards. This trend is driving up the demand for advanced control devices. Focus on Sustainability: A growing emphasis on sustainable industrial practices is pushing companies to adopt energy-efficient control systems that optimize resources and reduce emissions. Rise in Digital Transformation: The digitalization wave across industries accelerates the deployment of sophisticated instrumentation solutions that ensure seamless data integration and interoperability among systems.

Regional Insights:

The expansion of the instrumentation and control devices market varies across key regions, each contributing uniquely to overall growth:

North America : Characterized by technological innovation, North America leads in adopting advanced control systems, particularly within the energy and pharmaceutical sectors.

: Characterized by technological innovation, North America leads in adopting advanced control systems, particularly within the energy and pharmaceutical sectors. Europe : The stringent regulatory environment in Europe drives market growth through industries like automotive and chemicals, emphasizing compliance and sustainability.

: The stringent regulatory environment in Europe drives market growth through industries like automotive and chemicals, emphasizing compliance and sustainability. Asia-Pacific : This region is witnessing the fastest growth due to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development in countries such as China, India, and Japan. There is significant demand for automation in manufacturing and energy sectors.

: This region is witnessing the fastest growth due to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development in countries such as China, India, and Japan. There is significant demand for automation in manufacturing and energy sectors. Middle East & Africa: Investment in oil and gas sectors alongside industrial diversification is propelling demand for sophisticated control systems in this region.

Industry Scope and Demand:

Instrumentation and control devices comprise a wide range of products including smart sensors, controllers, transmitters, actuators, and human-machine interfaces (HMIs). Their applications are critical across several industries:

Oil & Gas : Ensuring safety while optimizing production processes across upstream, midstream, and downstream operations.

: Ensuring safety while optimizing production processes across upstream, midstream, and downstream operations. Manufacturing : Boosting productivity through automated assembly lines.

: Boosting productivity through automated assembly lines. Healthcare : Supporting essential functions in medical devices, diagnostics, and patient monitoring.

: Supporting essential functions in medical devices, diagnostics, and patient monitoring. Energy & Utilities: Facilitating efficient power generation, distribution, and renewable energy integration.

Key Takeaways from Recent Reports:

Recent analyses reveal several key insights regarding the future trajectory of the instrumentation market:

The global market is projected to add approximately USD 59,000 Million in revenue between 2024 and 2034.

in revenue between 2024 and 2034. IoT-enabled instrumentation is expected to experience the fastest growth due to the rising adoption of smart manufacturing practices.

The Asia-Pacific region will likely remain the most lucrative area for market expansion due to ongoing industrialization efforts.

Sustainable solutions will be a focal point for manufacturers aiming to meet evolving environmental standards.

“The growing adoption of advanced control systems reflects their critical role in enhancing safety through real-time monitoring and rapid issue resolution. As industries prioritize consistent quality and regulatory compliance, automation drives efficiency while minimizing production variability.” - opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).





Key Players Operating in the Industry:

Siemens AG

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

ABB Ltd

Schneider Electric SE

AMETEK Inc

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co

Bosch Rexroth AG

KUKA AG

General Electric Company

Endress+Hauser Group

Danaher Corporation

Mettler Toledo International Inc. T

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Liquid Instruments GmbH

Analysis and Measurement Services Corporation (AMS)

Fanuc Corporation

Hawk Measurement System

Instrumentation and Control Devices Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type:

Instrumentation Devices : Sensors Transducers Transmitters Gauges Analytical Instruments Others

: Control Devices : Controllers: PID Controllers Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Programmable Automation Controllers (PACs) Actuators Control Valves Relays and Switches Others



:

By Integration Type:

Standalone : Wired Connectivity Wireless Connectivity

: Integrated : Wired Connectivity Wireless Connectivity

: Hybrid : Wired Connectivity Wireless Connectivity



:

By End-User Industry:

Oil & Gas : Monitoring and Measurement Control and Automation Safety and Security Data Acquisition and Analysis

: Chemicals & Petrochemicals : Monitoring and Measurement Control and Automation Safety and Security Data Acquisition and Analysis

: Food & Beverage : Monitoring and Measurement Control and Automation Safety and Security Data Acquisition and Analysis

: Power & Energy : Monitoring and Measurement Control and Automation Safety and Security Data Acquisition and Analysis

: Automotive : Monitoring and Measurement Control and Automation Safety and Security Data Acquisition and Analysis

: General Engineering : Monitoring and Measurement Control and Automation Safety and Security Data Acquisition and Analysis

: Electronics & Semiconductors

Pharmaceuticals

Others



By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales : Distributor/Retailer Online

:

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



About Future Market Insights (FMI) – Industrial Automation

The industrial automation division of Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a novel approach and innovative perspective in analyzing the industrial automation market. Comprehensive coverage of capital, portable, process, construction, industrial, and special-purpose machinery across the manufacturing sector and distinctive analysis of the installed base, consumables, replacement, and USP-feature-application matrix make us a pioneering voice in the industry. We are preferred associates with established as well as budding industry stakeholders and channel partners when it comes to sustaining, growing, and identifying new revenue prospects.

French Translation:

Selon Future Market Insights (FMI), le marché mondial des dispositifs d'instrumentation et de contrôle a connu une croissance remarquable, les ventes atteignant environ 44 789,4 millions USD en 2023. Cette croissance est principalement tirée par une demande croissante dans divers secteurs, ce qui conduit à un taux de croissance annuel (gay) prévu de 7,5 % en 2024, ce qui devrait porter la valeur du marché à 48 141,9 millions USD . Au cours de la prochaine décennie, le marché devrait croître à un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) de 8,4 % , pour atteindre à terme un montant estimé à 107 816,5 millions USD d'ici 2034.

Les dispositifs d'instrumentation et de contrôle sont des composants essentiels des processus industriels modernes, améliorant l'automatisation, l'efficacité et la sécurité. Ces dispositifs permettent de mesurer et de contrôler avec précision des variables critiques telles que la température, la pression, le débit et le niveau. Leur importance s'étend à de nombreux secteurs, notamment :

Fabrication

Énergie

Soins de santé

Aérospatial

Principales tendances influençant la croissance du marché :

Plusieurs tendances impactent significativement la croissance du marché des dispositifs d’instrumentation et de contrôle :

Intégration de l'IoT et de l'IA : La fusion de l'Internet des objets (IoT) et de l'intelligence artificielle (IA) transforme les systèmes d'instrumentation. Des capteurs intelligents couplés àdes analyses d'IAfacilitent la surveillance en temps réel, la maintenance prédictive et l'amélioration des capacités de prise de décision. Demande d'automatisation des processus : L'évolution croissante vers l'automatisation dans les industries vise à améliorer l'efficacité opérationnelle, à minimiser les erreurs humaines et à se conformer aux normes réglementaires. Cette tendance fait grimper la demande en dispositifs de contrôle avancés. Focus sur la durabilité : L’accent croissant mis sur les pratiques industrielles durables pousse les entreprises à adopter des systèmes de contrôle économes en énergie qui optimisent les ressources et réduisent les émissions. Montée en puissance de la transformation numérique : la vague de numérisation dans tous les secteurs accélère le déploiement de solutions d’instrumentation sophistiquées qui garantissent une intégration transparente des données et une interopérabilité entre les systèmes.

Perspectives régionales :

L'expansion du marché des dispositifs d'instrumentation et de contrôle varie selon les régions clés, chacune contribuant de manière unique à la croissance globale :

Amérique du Nord : Caractérisée par l’innovation technologique, l’Amérique du Nord est un leader dans l’adoption de systèmes de contrôle avancés, notamment dans les secteurs de l’énergie et de la pharmacie.

: Caractérisée par l’innovation technologique, l’Amérique du Nord est un leader dans l’adoption de systèmes de contrôle avancés, notamment dans les secteurs de l’énergie et de la pharmacie. Europe : L’environnement réglementaire rigoureux en Europe stimule la croissance du marché dans des secteurs comme l’automobile et les produits chimiques, en mettant l’accent sur la conformité et la durabilité.

: L’environnement réglementaire rigoureux en Europe stimule la croissance du marché dans des secteurs comme l’automobile et les produits chimiques, en mettant l’accent sur la conformité et la durabilité. Asie-Pacifique : Cette région connaît la croissance la plus rapide en raison de l'industrialisation, de l'urbanisation et du développement rapide des infrastructures dans des pays comme la Chine, l'Inde et le Japon. Il existe une demande importante d'automatisation dans les secteurs de la fabrication et de l'énergie.

: Cette région connaît la croissance la plus rapide en raison de l'industrialisation, de l'urbanisation et du développement rapide des infrastructures dans des pays comme la Chine, l'Inde et le Japon. Il existe une demande importante d'automatisation dans les secteurs de la fabrication et de l'énergie. Moyen-Orient et Afrique : les investissements dans les secteurs du pétrole et du gaz ainsi que la diversification industrielle stimulent la demande de systèmes de contrôle sophistiqués dans cette région.

Portée et demande de l'industrie :

Les dispositifs d'instrumentation et de contrôle comprennent une large gamme de produits, notamment des capteurs intelligents , des contrôleurs, des transmetteurs, des actionneurs et des interfaces homme-machine (IHM). Leurs applications sont essentielles dans plusieurs secteurs :

Pétrole et gaz : garantir la sécurité tout en optimisant les processus de production dans les opérations en amont, en milieu de chaîne et en aval.

: garantir la sécurité tout en optimisant les processus de production dans les opérations en amont, en milieu de chaîne et en aval. Fabrication : Augmenter la productivité grâce à des lignes d'assemblage automatisées.

: Augmenter la productivité grâce à des lignes d'assemblage automatisées. Soins de santé : Soutenir les fonctions essentielles des dispositifs médicaux, des diagnostics et de la surveillance des patients.

: Soutenir les fonctions essentielles des dispositifs médicaux, des diagnostics et de la surveillance des patients. Énergie et services publics : Faciliter la production et la distribution d’électricité efficaces ainsi que l’intégration des énergies renouvelables.

Principaux points à retenir des rapports récents :

Des analyses récentes révèlent plusieurs informations clés concernant la trajectoire future du marché de l’instrumentation :

Le marché mondial devrait générer environ 59 000 millions USD de revenus entre 2024 et 2034.

de revenus entre 2024 et 2034. L’instrumentation compatible IoT devrait connaître la croissance la plus rapide en raison de l’adoption croissante de pratiques de fabrication intelligentes.

La région Asie-Pacifique restera probablement la zone la plus lucrative pour l’expansion du marché en raison des efforts d’industrialisation en cours.

Les solutions durables seront au cœur des préoccupations des fabricants souhaitant répondre à l’évolution des normes environnementales.

« L’adoption croissante de systèmes de contrôle avancés reflète leur rôle essentiel dans l’amélioration de la sécurité grâce à une surveillance en temps réel et à une résolution rapide des problèmes. Alors que les industries accordent la priorité à une qualité constante et à la conformité réglementaire, l’automatisation améliore l’efficacité tout en minimisant la variabilité de la production », estime Nikhil Kaitwade, vice-président associé chez Future Market Insights (FMI).

Principaux acteurs opérant dans le secteur :

Siemens AG

Société d'Électricité Emerson

Honeywell International Inc.

Société d'électricité Yokogawa

ABB Ltée

Schneider Electric SE

AMETEK Inc

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co

Bosch Rexroth SA

KUKA SA

Compagnie Générale d'Électricité

Groupe Endress+Hauser

Société Danaher

Mettler Toledo International Inc. T

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Liquid Instruments GmbH

Société de services d'analyse et de mesure (AMS)

Société Fanuc

Système de mesure des faucons

Analyse de la segmentation du marché des dispositifs d'instrumentation et de contrôle :

Par type de produit :

Appareils d'instrumentation : Capteurs Transducteurs Transmetteurs Jauges Instruments d'analyse Autres

: Dispositifs de contrôle : Contrôleurs : Contrôleurs PID Contrôleurs logiques programmables (PLC) Systèmes de contrôle distribués (DCS) Contrôleurs d'automatisation programmables (PAC) Actionneurs Vannes de régulation Relais et interrupteurs Autres



:

Par type d'intégration :

Autonome : Connectivité filaire Connectivité sans fil

: Intégré : Connectivité filaire Connectivité sans fil

: Hybride : Connectivité filaire Connectivité sans fil



:

Par secteur d'activité de l'utilisateur final :

Pétrole et gaz : Suivi et mesure Contrôle et automatisation Sécurité et sûreté Acquisition et analyse de données

: Chimie et pétrochimie : Suivi et mesure Contrôle et automatisation Sécurité et sûreté Acquisition et analyse de données

: Alimentation et boissons : Suivi et mesure Contrôle et automatisation Sécurité et sûreté Acquisition et analyse de données

: Puissance et énergie : Suivi et mesure Contrôle et automatisation Sécurité et sûreté Acquisition et analyse de données

: Automobile : Suivi et mesure Contrôle et automatisation Sécurité et sûreté Acquisition et analyse de données

: Ingénierie générale : Suivi et mesure Contrôle et automatisation Sécurité et sûreté Acquisition et analyse de données

: Électronique et semi-conducteurs

Médicaments

Autres



Par canal de vente :

Vente directe

Ventes indirectes : Distributeur/Détaillant En ligne

:

Par région :

Amérique du Nord

l'Amérique latine

Europe de l'Ouest

Europe de l'Est

Asie de l'Est

Asie du Sud

Moyen-Orient et Afrique (MEA)



À propos de Future Market Insights (FMI) – Automatisation industrielle

La division d'automatisation industrielle de Future Market Insights (FMI) propose une approche novatrice et une perspective innovante dans l'analyse du marché de l'automatisation industrielle. Une couverture complète des machines d'équipement, portables, de processus, de construction, industrielles et à usage spécial dans l'ensemble du secteur manufacturier et une analyse distinctive de la base installée, des consommables, du remplacement et de la matrice USP-fonctionnalité-application font de nous une voix pionnière dans l'industrie. Nous sommes des associés privilégiés des acteurs de l'industrie et des partenaires de distribution établis et en devenir lorsqu'il s'agit de maintenir, de développer et d'identifier de nouvelles perspectives de revenus.

