INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) on Behalf of Investors

BENSALEM, Pa., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Marqeta, Inc. (“Marqeta” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MQ) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 4, 2024, Marqeta released weaker-than-expected third quarter 2024 financial results and fourth quarter 2024 guidance. The Company explained its “guidance reflects several changes that became apparent over the last few months with regards to the heightened scrutiny of the banking environment and specific customer program changes.”

On this news, Marqeta’s stock price fell $2.53, or 42.5%, to close at $3.42 per share on November 5, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Marqeta securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com