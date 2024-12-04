Paris, December 4, 2024

Press release

Meeting of the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield on December 4, 2024

At a meeting held on December 4, 2024, the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (“URW” or the “Group”) renewed the mandates of Jean-Marie Tritant as Chairman of the Management Board and CEO, and Fabrice Mouchel as Member of the Management Board and CFO of the Group. Both renewals are effective December 4, 2024.

The decision recognises the strength and quality of URW’s core operations, the significant progress in establishing new revenue platforms and the continued deleveraging of the Group in a challenging investment market.

As part of the Group’s regional structure focused on key markets, the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO), currently held by the CEO, will be split between the Group’s Europe and US regions.

Starting on May 1, 2025, Vincent Rouget will act as COO Europe, in addition to his roles as Member of the Management Board and Chief Strategy & Investment Officer, thus supervising the Regional COOs who lead locally the retail asset strategy and net rental growth. Jean-Marie Tritant will continue direct supervision of the US region.



About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is an owner, developer and operator of sustainable, high-quality real estate assets in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

The Group operates 71 shopping centres in 12 countries, including 39 which carry the iconic Westfield brand. These centres attract over 900 million visits annually and provide a unique platform for retailers and brands to connect with consumers. URW also has a portfolio of high-quality offices, 10 convention and exhibition venues in Paris, and a €2.9 Bn development pipeline of mainly mixed-use assets. Its €50 Bn portfolio is 86% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention and exhibition venues, and 2% in services (as at June 30, 2024).

URW is a committed partner to major cities on urban regeneration projects, through both mixed-use development and the retrofitting of buildings to industry-leading sustainability standards. These commitments are enhanced by the Group’s Better Places plan, which strives to make a positive environmental, social and economic impact on the cities and communities where URW operates.

URW’s stapled shares are listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from a BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and from a Baa2 rating from Moody’s.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com

