Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Increases Annual Distribution 27% to $1.68 From $1.32 and Monthly Distribution Rate to $0.14 From $0.11

RYE, N.Y., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In light of the performance of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE: GDV) (the “Fund”) and the Fund’s $1.4 billion in portfolio unrealized gains, The Board of Trustees has decided to increase the annual distribution to $1.68 per share, which will be paid $0.14 per share monthly. The increased monthly distributions will commence with the previously announced distribution dates in the first quarter of 2025.
|Distribution Month
|Record Date
|Payable Date
|Distribution Per Share
|January
|January 16, 2025
|January 24, 2025
|$0.14
|February
|February 13, 2025
|February 21, 2025
|$0.14
|March
|March 17, 2025
|March 24, 2025
|$0.14
The Fund’s distribution policy is subject to modification by the Board of Trustees at any time, and there can be no guarantee that the policy will continue. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.
Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. For more information regarding the Fund’s distribution policy and other information about the Fund, call:
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $3.1 billion in total net assets whose primary investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on dividends and income. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).
NYSE – GDV
CUSIP – 36242H104
THE GABELLI DIVIDEND & INCOME TRUST
Investor Relations Contact:
Carter Austin
(914) 921-5475
caustin@gabelli.com