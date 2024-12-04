Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Analysis and Forecast 2024-2034 - Key Market Players include OMRON, GE HealthCare, Koninklijke Philips, Baxter International and American Diagnostic

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Pressure Cuffs Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Type, Usage, Age Group, End User, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The rising prevalence of hypertension and growing number of geriatric populations worldwide, who are more likely to have blood pressure-related health issues are the major driving factors for the blood pressure cuffs market. According to an article published by the World Health Organisation in March 2023, approximately 1.28 billion adults aged 30-79 years have hypertension. This rising prevalence of hypertension is boosting the demand for blood pressure monitoring.



Moreover, the integration of advanced technologies such as wireless connectivity through Bluetooth, mobile apps, and cloud-data storage in digital blood pressure cuffs is enhancing blood pressure monitoring and driving innovation in the market.



Additionally, the shift towards home healthcare and self-blood pressure monitoring is driving demand for user-friendly and more accurate digital blood pressure cuffs. The American Heart Association recommends home blood pressure monitoring on a routine basis for people facing high blood pressure, hypertension, and other heart-related issues. Home monitoring also helps in the diagnosis of high blood pressure. However, it does not replace routine doctor visits for cardiac patients, it helps patients to track their treatment, and give them a better sense of control over their health.



Furthermore, self-monitoring may help reduce the need for medical visits, leading to lower healthcare costs.



However, the blood pressure cuffs market faces several challenges that could hinder its growth and adoption. Inaccurate readings due to misuse or lack of awareness of proper use of blood pressure cuffs is one of the major concerns that could hinder its growth. Blood Pressure readings are highly sensitive to appropriate cuff size and its placements. Its misuse or inappropriate application, especially in home monitoring, can lead to inaccurate readings leading to misdiagnosis and inadequate treatment plans. This may deter patients and healthcare providers from using these devices.



Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the blood pressure cuffs market. This growth is driven by increasing healthcare awareness and home blood pressure monitoring. According to the Asia Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Survey 2020, the region shows that the recognition of home blood pressure monitoring as a valuable tool for the diagnosis and management of hypertension is suboptimal among both physicians and patients in most parts of Asia.



Key players in the market are OMRON, GE HealthCare, Koninklijke Philips, Baxter International and American Diagnostic Corporation.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type

Manual

Automated

Segmentation by Usage

Reusable

Disposable

Segmentation by Age Group

Adults

Infants and Children

Segmentation by End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Homecare

Segmentation by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Report Scope:

Product/Innovation Strategy: This report provides a comprehensive product/innovation strategy for the global blood pressure cuffs market, identifying opportunities for market entry, technology adoption, and sustainable growth. It offers actionable insights, helping organizations gain a competitive edge, and capitalize on the increasing demand.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: This report offers a comprehensive growth and marketing strategy designed specifically for the blood pressure cuffs market. It presents a targeted approach to identifying specialized market segments, establishing a competitive advantage, and implementing creative marketing initiatives aimed at optimizing market share and financial performance. By harnessing these strategic recommendations, organizations can elevate their market presence, seize emerging prospects, and efficiently propel revenue expansion.



Competitive Strategy: This report crafts a strong competitive strategy tailored to the blood pressure cuffs market. It evaluates market rivals, suggests methods to stand out, and offers guidance for maintaining a competitive edge. By adhering to these strategic directives, companies can position themselves effectively in the face of market competition, ensuring sustained prosperity and profitability.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Market Trends

1.2 Regulatory Framework

1.3 Supply Chain Analysis

1.4 Market Dynamics



2. Global Blood Pressure Cuffs Market, by Type, $Million, 2024-2034

2.1 Manual

2.2 Automated/Digital



3. Global Blood Pressure Cuffs Market, by Usage $Million, 2024-2034

3.1 Reusable

3.2 Disposable



4. Global Blood Pressure Cuffs Market, by Age Group, $Million, 2024-2034

4.1 Adults

4.2 Infants and Children



5. Global Blood Pressure Cuffs Market, by End User, $Million, 2024-2034

5.1 Hospitals and Clinics

5.2 Homecare



6. Global Blood Pressure Cuffs Market, by Region, $Million, 2024-2034

6.1 North America Blood Pressure Cuffs Market

6.2 Europe Blood Pressure Cuffs Market

6.3 Asia-Pacific Blood Pressure Cuffs Market

6.4 Latin America Blood Pressure Cuffs Market

6.5 Middle East and Africa Blood Pressure Cuffs Market



7. Competitive Landscape and Company Profiling

7.1 Competitive Landscape

7.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

7.1.2 Synergistic Activities

7.1.3 Product Launch and Approval Activities

7.1.4 Expansion, Funding, and Other Activities

7.2 Market-Share Analysis

7.3 Company Profiles

OMRON

GE HealthCare

Koninklijke Philips

Baxter International

A&D Company

Halma

BOSCH + SOHN

Beurer

Medline Industries

OSI Systems

Nihon Kohden

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pb3dj3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.