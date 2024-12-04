Midland Opens new 92 Door Terminal in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland’s newest terminal is officially open for business. The announcement was made at a ceremony held today at the new state-of-the-art Dartmouth facility. Midland President Robert K. Irving was joined by employees and customers to celebrate the company’s opening of its largest terminal in Atlantic Canada.

“Today, we’re here to celebrate the official grand opening of our new state-of-the-art combined transport and courier terminal,” said Mr. Irving. “It is a great day for Dartmouth, our employees, and customers in the region. Our new terminal will allow us to continue to deliver superior quality service to our valued customers. We’re thrilled to support our customers' growth by having all our operations under one roof to provide them with single-source solutions for their transportation needs.”

The new terminal is strategically located on 22 acres in the Atlantic Gateway – Halifax Logistics Park, next to five highways, which provide quick access to and from the region. It is less than 15 minutes from the centre of Halifax, the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, and the Port of Halifax. Other features of the terminal include:

92 doors - 54 for transport, 35 for courier, two customer pickup doors and one drive-up ramp door

a cross-dock operation with inbound freight on one side and trailers ready to be loaded for outbound freight on the other. It’s designed to improve productivity while reducing handling and damage

temperature-controlled storage for fresh, frozen, and fish products

enhanced modern features that include all LED lighting, electric vehicle charging stations for employees, electric forklifts, and an electric yard truck, which is used to move trailers within the yard

a fully secured yard with automated gate and camera system to keep customers, freight, and our employees safe



“Our roots run deep in Nova Scotia. Midland began operations in 1970 with the purchase of a small trucking company in the Annapolis Valley,” said Mr. Irving. “We started with six employees and 10 pieces of equipment. In 2025, we’ll mark our 55th anniversary with over 2,355 employees and more than 3,600 pieces of equipment.”

The new terminal is 78,820 square foot facility (62,370 square foot warehouse and 16,450 square foot office space) and more than 30 companies from Nova Scotia were contracted during the build with dozens more subcontracted.

About Midland

For more than 50 years, Midland has earned a reputation for its commitment to delivering superior quality service as a transportation company with a complete lineup of services including truckload, less-than-truckload, intermodal, courier, and specialized carrier services. Midland is part of the J.D. Irving Group of Companies. www.midlandtransport.com

