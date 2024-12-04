Asia-Pacific Companion Diagnostics Market Analysis and 10 Year Forecast Report 2023-2033

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Companion Diagnostics Market: Focus on Application, End User, Technology, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific companion diagnostics market was valued at $733.7 million in 2023 and is expected to reach $2.84 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.53% between 2023 and 2033.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) companion diagnostics market is growing as a result of increased approvals for companion diagnostic tools, improvements in biomedical imaging, and the rising incidence of cancer. These are the main causes of the increasing use of precision medicine and companion diagnostics in APAC's individualized cancer treatment.







The market for companion diagnostics in Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to develop significantly due to the increased need for personalized therapy and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, especially cancer. In order to provide more specialized and efficient treatment options, companion diagnostics are crucial instruments that assist in identifying patients who are most likely to benefit from particular medicines. Companion diagnostics are becoming more and more important as the region sees an increase in cancer incidence and a greater focus on precision treatment.



The market is also being driven ahead by technological developments in assay development and biomarker discovery. The development of customized treatments is made easier by the discovery of biomarkers linked to a variety of diseases thanks to advancements in genomic and molecular testing technology. Furthermore, encouraging legal frameworks, more funding for research and development by pharmaceutical companies are contributing to the market's expansion.



Leading the way in the adoption of companion diagnostics are nations like China, India, and Japan, where biopharmaceutical businesses and diagnostic companies have partnered in large numbers. The APAC companion diagnostic market is expected to increase as patients and healthcare professionals become more aware of the advantages of personalized medicine, providing substantial potential for all parties involved in the healthcare ecosystem.



Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

In-Situ Hybridization (ISH)

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Others

Segmentation by Application

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Leukemia

Stomach Cancer

Melanoma

Others

Segmentation by End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Reference Laboratories and Hospitals

Others

Segmentation by Country

Japan

India

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

Report Scope:

Product/Innovation Strategy: The Asia-Pacific companion diagnostics market has been segmented based on various categories, such as technology, application, end user, and country. This can help readers get a clear overview of which segments account for the largest share and which ones are well-positioned to grow in the coming years.



Competitive Strategy: The Asia-Pacific companion diagnostics market is a highly fragmented market, with many smaller and private companies constantly entering the market. Key players in the Asia-Pacific companion diagnostics market analyzed and profiled in the study involve established players that offer various kinds of products and services.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Some prominent names established in the Asia-Pacific companion diagnostics market include:

Amoy Diagnostics

Novogene

Sysmex



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 73 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $733.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2840 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.5% Regions Covered Asia Pacific





Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Companion Diagnostics Market Trend Analysis

1.1.2 Implementation of Liquid Biopsy-Based Companion Diagnostics

1.1.3 Combining Artificial Intelligence and Companion Diagnostics

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 CDx from a Historical Perspective

1.6 Constituents for Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Development

1.7 Companion Diagnostics (CDx): Future Potential

1.8 Market Dynamics Overview

1.8.1 Market Drivers

1.8.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Cancer Cases

1.8.1.2 Increasing Product Approvals in the Field of Companion Diagnostics

1.8.1.3 Advancing Biomedical Imaging as the Driving Force for Precision Medicine's Companion Diagnostics

1.8.2 Market Restraints

1.8.2.1 Uncertain Reimbursement Scenario

1.8.2.2 Stringent Regulatory Approval Processes

1.8.3 Market Opportunities

1.8.3.1 Progress in Companion Diagnostics Driven by Continuous Development and Technological Advancements

1.8.3.2 Introduction of Epigenomics-Based Companion Diagnostics



2 Regions

2.1 Regional Summary

2.2 Drivers and Restraints

2.3 Asia-Pacific



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Next Frontiers...

3.2 Geographic Assessment

Amoy Diagnostics

Novogene

Sysmex

