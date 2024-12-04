Americas Cosmetics and Toiletries Industry Opportunities Report 2024

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the Americas Cosmetics and Toiletries Industry 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Americas Cosmetics and Toiletries (C&T) industry was valued at $189.2 billion in 2023 and is forecast to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%, to reach $233.3 billion in 2028. In volume terms, the region is expected to post a CAGR of 2% during 2023-28. The C&T industry in the Americas remained fragmented in 2023, with the five leading companies accounting for a combined value share of 38.3%.

The overall share of private label products in the Americas C&T industry stood at 2.8% in 2023. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the Americas C&T industry in 2023, with a value share of 32.3%, followed by parapharmacies/drugstores with 12%. Rigid plastics was the most used pack material in 2023, accounting for 43.7% of total volumes, while bottle was the most used pack type, holding a 28.2% share.



With growing concerns around health and environment among consumers, there has been an increase in demand for cosmetics and toiletries products that have a lower impact on the environment and have naturally derived ingredients. Consumers are looking for novel products with toxin-free ingredients and are avoiding harmful chemicals. As a result, manufacturers are formulating cosmetics and toiletries products that are sustainable and contain safe ingredients.



Report Scope



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Americas cosmetics and toiletries (C&T) industry, analyzing data from 21 countries. It includes analysis on the following:

Market environment: Includes industry size, market size, and growth analysis by sector.

Includes industry size, market size, and growth analysis by sector. High-potential countries analysis : Indicates changing share of value consumption of various C&T products by sector across high-potential countries in the Americas region. It also provides risk-reward analysis of four countries across the Americas region based on market assessment, economic development, sociodemographic factors, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

: Indicates changing share of value consumption of various C&T products by sector across high-potential countries in the Americas region. It also provides risk-reward analysis of four countries across the Americas region based on market assessment, economic development, sociodemographic factors, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure. Country deep dive: Provides an overview, a demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries.

Provides an overview, a demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries. Success stories: This section features some of the most successful C&T products manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Americas region. It also provides a better understanding of how certain manufacturers achieved success in the industry, and insights.

This section features some of the most successful C&T products manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Americas region. It also provides a better understanding of how certain manufacturers achieved success in the industry, and insights. Competitive environment: Provides an overview of the leading companies in the Americas region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

Provides an overview of the leading companies in the Americas region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region. Distribution analysis: Provides an analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Americas C&T industry in 2023. It covers five distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, parapharmacies/drugstores, e-retailers, health & beauty stores, direct sellers, and others. Others include department stores, chemists/pharmacies, convenience stores, "dollar stores", variety stores & general merchandise retailers, cash & carries and warehouse clubs, and other distribution channels.

Provides an analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Americas C&T industry in 2023. It covers five distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, parapharmacies/drugstores, e-retailers, health & beauty stores, direct sellers, and others. Others include department stores, chemists/pharmacies, convenience stores, "dollar stores", variety stores & general merchandise retailers, cash & carries and warehouse clubs, and other distribution channels. Packaging analysis : The report provides percentage share (in 2023) and growth analysis (during 2023-28) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales of C&T products.

: The report provides percentage share (in 2023) and growth analysis (during 2023-28) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales of C&T products. Challenges and future outlook : Provides the challenges and outlook pertaining to the Americas C&T industry.

: Provides the challenges and outlook pertaining to the Americas C&T industry. Select industry metrics: Provides insights on patent filings and job analytics by country and theme, as well as on global deals.

