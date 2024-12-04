Americas Cosmetics and Toiletries Industry Opportunities Report 2024

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the Americas Cosmetics and Toiletries Industry 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Americas Cosmetics and Toiletries (C&T) industry was valued at $189.2 billion in 2023 and is forecast to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%, to reach $233.3 billion in 2028. In volume terms, the region is expected to post a CAGR of 2% during 2023-28. The C&T industry in the Americas remained fragmented in 2023, with the five leading companies accounting for a combined value share of 38.3%.
The overall share of private label products in the Americas C&T industry stood at 2.8% in 2023. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the Americas C&T industry in 2023, with a value share of 32.3%, followed by parapharmacies/drugstores with 12%. Rigid plastics was the most used pack material in 2023, accounting for 43.7% of total volumes, while bottle was the most used pack type, holding a 28.2% share.
With growing concerns around health and environment among consumers, there has been an increase in demand for cosmetics and toiletries products that have a lower impact on the environment and have naturally derived ingredients. Consumers are looking for novel products with toxin-free ingredients and are avoiding harmful chemicals. As a result, manufacturers are formulating cosmetics and toiletries products that are sustainable and contain safe ingredients.
Report Scope
This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Americas cosmetics and toiletries (C&T) industry, analyzing data from 21 countries. It includes analysis on the following:
- Market environment: Includes industry size, market size, and growth analysis by sector.
- High-potential countries analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption of various C&T products by sector across high-potential countries in the Americas region. It also provides risk-reward analysis of four countries across the Americas region based on market assessment, economic development, sociodemographic factors, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.
- Country deep dive: Provides an overview, a demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries.
- Success stories: This section features some of the most successful C&T products manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Americas region. It also provides a better understanding of how certain manufacturers achieved success in the industry, and insights.
- Competitive environment: Provides an overview of the leading companies in the Americas region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.
- Distribution analysis: Provides an analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Americas C&T industry in 2023. It covers five distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, parapharmacies/drugstores, e-retailers, health & beauty stores, direct sellers, and others. Others include department stores, chemists/pharmacies, convenience stores, "dollar stores", variety stores & general merchandise retailers, cash & carries and warehouse clubs, and other distribution channels.
- Packaging analysis: The report provides percentage share (in 2023) and growth analysis (during 2023-28) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales of C&T products.
- Challenges and future outlook: Provides the challenges and outlook pertaining to the Americas C&T industry.
- Select industry metrics: Provides insights on patent filings and job analytics by country and theme, as well as on global deals.
Company Coverage:
- Procter & Gamble
- L'Oréal
- Unilever
- The Estee Lauder Companies
- Colgate-Palmolive Company
Key Topics Covered:
- Market Environment
- Market Size Analysis - Americas Compared with Other Regions
- Value and Volume Growth Analysis by Region
- Americas Market Growth Analysis by Country
- Americas Market Growth Analysis by Sector
- High-Potential Countries Analysis
- Methodology - Identifying High-Potential Countries
- Top Four High-Potential Countries in the Americas
- Overview of High-Potential Countries in the Americas
- Growth Contribution Analysis by Country
- Value Share Analysis of C&T Sectors
- Change in Value Consumption Levels by Country and Sector
- Per Capita Consumption Analysis
- Per Capita Expenditure Analysis
- Country Deep Dive
- Overview of the Brazilian C&T Industry
- Brazil: Demographic Analysis
- Brazil: Market Size Analysis of the Top Nine Cities Brazil: Market Size Analysis of Top Nine Cities by Sector
- Key Trends in the Brazilian C&T Industry
- Overview of the Canadian C&T Industry
- Canada: Demographic Analysis
- Canada: Market Size Analysis of the Top 10 Cities
- Canada: Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities by Sector
- Key Trends in the Canadian C&T Industry
- Overview of the Chilean C&T Industry
- Chile: Demographic Analysis
- Chile: Market Size Analysis of the Top Three Cities
- Chile: Market Size Analysis of Top Three Cities by Sector
- Key Trends in the Chilean C&T Industry
- Overview of the US C&T Industry
- US: Demographic Analysis
- US: Market Size Analysis of the Top 10 Cities
- US: Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities by Sector
- Key Trends in the US C&T Industry
- Success Stories
- Case Study: Hair Rituel Gentle Purifying Shampoo
- Case Study: Diva Reusable Menstrual Disc
- Case Study: Glomance The Squeeze Face Cleanser
- Competitive Environment
- Leading Companies' Shares in the Americas C&T Industry Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies
- Leading Companies in the Americas C&T Industry
- Leading Brands in the Americas C&T Industry
- Private Label Penetration in the Americas C&T Industry
- Distribution Analysis
- Leading Distribution Channels by Country
- Leading Distribution Channels by Sector
- Packaging Analysis
- Growth Analysis - by Pack Material and Pack Type
- Growth Analysis - by Closure Type and Primary Outer Type
- Challenges and Outlook
- Key Challenges in the Americas C&T Industry
- Future Outlook of the Americas C&T Industry
- Select Industry Metrics
- Americas Patent Filings
- Global Patent Filings
- Americas Job Analytics by Company
- Americas Job Analytics by Theme
- Global Deals
