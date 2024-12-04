Text-to-Speech Strategic Industry Report 2024 - Rising Demand for AI-Powered Voice Solutions Spurs TTS Adoption - A US$9.3 Billion Market by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2023 to 2030

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Text-to-Speech - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Text-to-Speech was estimated at US$3.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$9.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







What Factors Are Driving the Growth in the Text-to-Speech Market?



The growth in the Text-to-Speech market is driven by several factors, including increasing demand for accessible digital content, advancements in AI-driven speech synthesis, and rising adoption of voice-enabled devices. Innovations like multilingual support, neural voice models, and personalized speech synthesis have supported broader applications across industries. The focus on improving user experience, enhancing accessibility, and supporting automation in customer service has further fueled demand, as TTS solutions provide critical voice capabilities.

Additionally, expanding e-learning, growing healthcare digitization, and rising investments in voice-enabled technologies have contributed to market growth, encouraging the deployment of advanced TTS systems across sectors.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Text-to-Speech market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Million).



Segments

Component (Software / Solution, Services)

End-Use (Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance, Other End-Uses)

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Software / Solution Component segment, which is expected to reach US$5.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 12.9%. The Services Component segment is also set to grow at 14.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $994.7 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 17.5% CAGR to reach $2.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Some of the 36 companies featured in this Global Text-to-Speech Market report include:

Acapela

CereProc

Ispeech

Lumenvox

Microsoft

Nuance Communication

ReadSpeaker Holding

TextSpeak

Sensory

NextUp Technologies

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Text-to-Speech - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Acapela

CereProc

Ispeech

Lumenvox

Microsoft

Nuance Communication

ReadSpeaker Holding

TextSpeak

Sensory

NextUp Technologies

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for AI-Powered Voice Solutions Spurs TTS Adoption

Growing Use in Customer Support and Service Expands Addressable Market

Advancements in Natural Language Processing Propel TTS Market Growth

Increasing Use in E-Learning and EdTech Drives TTS Adoption

Focus on Accessibility Solutions Strengthens Business Case for TTS

Rising Demand for Multilingual and Multiregional TTS Solutions Expands Scope

Integration with Virtual Assistants Drives Adoption of TTS Technologies

Growing Demand for Conversational AI Enhances Market Potential

Focus on Personalized User Experiences Propels TTS Growth

Advancements in Speech Synthesis Quality Expand TTS Applications

Rising Adoption in Automotive Infotainment Systems Drives Demand

Increasing Use in Healthcare for Patient Interaction Sustains Growth

Growing Demand for Real-Time Transcription Expands TTS Opportunities

Rising Use in Media and Entertainment Drives TTS Market Expansion



