DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. Announces Listing of Warrants

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSXV: DMGI) (“DMG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) for the supplemental listing of up to 34,509,890 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the “Warrants”) issuable pursuant to the Company’s previously announced overnight marketed offering of units (the “Offering”). An aggregate of 32,556,500 Warrants were issued in connection with the closing of the Offering on November 19, 2024, and an additional 1,953,390 Warrants may become issuable upon the due exercise of certain broker warrants issued in connection with the Offering.

Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company (each, a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of $0.65 per Warrant Share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on November 19, 2029. The Warrants are governed by a warrant indenture between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada, as warrant agent, dated November 19, 2024 (the “Warrant Indenture”). The Warrants are expected to commence trading on the TSXV under the symbol “DMGI.WT” as of market open on or about December 6, 2024.

For more information about the Offering and the Warrants, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 19, 2024, and the Warrant Indenture, each of which are accessible under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

DMG is a sustainable, vertically integrated blockchain and data center technology company that develops, manages, and operates comprehensive platform solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. The company’s operations are driven by two strategic pillars: Core and Core+, both unified by DMG’s commitment to vertical integration and environmentally responsible practices. DMG is the parent company of Systemic Trust Corporation, which is focused on the custody of digital assets.

