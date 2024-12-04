Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Opening This Weekend in Palm Springs, California

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Nola at Escena, will open for sale this Saturday, December 7, 2024. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood of only 40 homes will offer the rare opportunity to own a new luxury home in the heart of a modern desert oasis in Palm Springs, California. The community is located at 1323 Celadon Street in Palm Springs.

Located within the gated Escena golf community, Nola at Escena will feature three single-story home designs ranging from 2,200 to 2,400+ square feet. These innovative homes will offer 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, an attached 2-car garage, and a pool. Each home will be built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Residents will enjoy year-round resort-style living with modern open-concept designs and sophisticated architecture, including contemporary, international, and mid-century exteriors.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





“We are excited to be a part of the Escena community and to continue building in this highly desirable area,” said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. “Nola at Escena will offer residents the best in luxury living with exceptional home designs and resort-style golf amenities in a prime location in Palm Springs.”

Situated near high-end retail, dining, parks, hiking trails, and the Palm Springs International Airport, Nola at Escena provides convenient access to everything Palm Springs has to offer. The public Escena Golf Club and Escena Lounge & Grill are just beyond the community gates, offering perfect opportunities for homeowners to play, dine, and entertain.

Toll Brothers homes in Nola at Escena will be priced from $1.3 million. For more information on Toll Brothers communities in the area and to join the interest list for Nola at Escena, call (866) 232-1631 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

