NeuroPace to Showcase the RNS System at the 2024 American Epilepsy Society (AES) Annual Meeting

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- December 4, 2024 – NeuroPace, Inc. (Nasdaq: NPCE), a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy, today announced that the Company will have a substantial presence at the 2024 American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting (AES 2024). The event is being held at the Los Angeles Convention Center from December 6 - 10, 2024.

“The AES annual meeting is a significant event for NeuroPace and our RNS System. I am excited to announce that the NeuroPace team has put together a strong presence at AES featuring new clinical data on the RNS System, development of AI tools to analyze the intracranial EEG data obtained by the device, product demonstrations and therapy programming workshops during this year’s meeting,” said Martha Morrell, MD, Chief Medical Officer. “Physicians and other attendees will have an opportunity to learn about recent scientific discoveries from data obtained on the RNS System, the latest technology enhancements and to hear how fellow epileptologists, neurosurgeons and other care providers are utilizing this life-changing therapy in their practices.”

The RNS System will be featured at booth #2119, where NeuroPace will highlight the proven outcomes of responsive neuromodulation, including 82% seizure reduction at three years and improved quality of life across all domains without the chronic side effects associated with other neuromodulation therapies such as depression, anxiety, memory impairment, sleep disruption and voice alterations.1-6*

The NeuroPace team will be available in the NeuroPace booth to provide demonstrations, and in the Tech Suite to gather clinician input on next generation technologies. Customers are invited to schedule an appointment to join one of the RNS System demonstrations. More information is available on the Company’s website: https://www.neuropace.com/december-conference-2024-epilepsy/

Presentation & Event Details:

The Company is sponsoring several panels and networking events during AES. In addition to the following events, NeuroPace is hosting an investigator meeting to review status and progress of key clinical studies including the Nautilus clinical trial and the RNS Post Approval Study.

Fellows Networking Reception:

Title: Doing Well by Doing Good – Practical tips for building a responsive neuromodulation clinic and achieving professional success post-fellowship

Featured Speakers: Fonda Chan, MD, Epileptologist, Neurology Consultants of Dallas, and Deepa Panjeti-Moore, DO, MPH, Epileptologist, Neurology Consultants of Dallas

Date/Time: Friday, December 6, 2024, from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE, Atrium 2, 3rd Floor

Product Theater:

Title: New Frontiers in Responsive Neuromodulation

Date/Time: Sunday, December 8, 2024, from 2:45 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. ET

Location: Product Theater, Exhibit Hall, Orange County Convention Center

Title: Updates from the RNS System IGE and LGS Trials

Speaker: Martha Morrell, MD, Chief Medical Officer, NeuroPace

Title: Chronic Intracranial EEG Recordings from the Thalamus in IGE and LGS

Speaker: Katie Bullinger, MD, PhD, Associate Professor, Neurology, Emory University School of Medicine

Title: What can AI do for you?

Speaker: Vikram Rao, MD, PhD, Associate Professor, Neurology, UC San Francisco

About NeuroPace, Inc.

Based in Mountain View, Calif., NeuroPace is a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients living with drug-resistant epilepsy and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.

