Helport AI to Participate in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Winter Conference on December 10-11, 2024

SINGAPORE and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ: HPAI) (“Helport AI” or the “Company”), an AI technology company serving enterprise clients with intelligent software, services and solutions, today announced that Tao Ke, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Winter Conference 2024 on December 10 and 11, 2024.

iAccess Alpha Virtual Conference Details:

Date: December 10-11, 2024

Presentation Day and Time: Tuesday, December 10 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3074/51744

A webcast of the presentation will also be available under the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s investor relations website linked here.

To schedule a one-on-one investor meeting with Helport AI management, please contact your iAccess Alpha representative or email MZ Group at HPAI@mzgroup.us.

About Helport AI

Helport AI (NASDAQ: HPAI) is a premier provider of AI-driven solutions, specializing in enhancing professional capabilities across industries. Focused on delivering measurable outcomes, The company serves enterprise-level customer contact services through intelligent products, solutions, and a digital platform, helping businesses optimize their sales and improve customer engagement. Our mission is to empower everyone to work as an expert. Learn more at www.helport.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, Helport AI's business plan and outlook. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on Helport AI’s current expectations and projections about future events that Helport AI believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. Helport AI undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Helport AI believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and Helport AI cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in Helport AI’s registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Helport AI Investor Relations:

Meredith Fan

ir@helport.ai

https://ir.helport.ai/

External Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

Direct: 949-491-8235

HPAI@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us