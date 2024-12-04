AROYA to Unveil Groundbreaking Cultivation Innovations at MJBizCon 2024

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire – AROYA by Addium, a leader in data-driven cultivation solutions, is set to make waves at the Marijuana Business Conference (MJBizCon), taking place December 4–6, 2024, in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth #35023.

As the foremost innovator in cannabis cultivation, AROYA is reimagining precision substrate irrigation and showcasing a bold new brand positioning tailored to the future of cultivation.

Attendees visiting the AROYA booth will have the opportunity to connect with industry leaders in irrigation control systems, fertigation, and compliance. AROYA is also teasing the launch of two revolutionary products, set to transform the future of irrigation. These products will offer powerful new tools designed to help growers optimize cultivation—from precision water balance tracking to real-time irrigation control. Full feature details remain under wraps, but growers at MJBizCon will be the first to learn how these innovations will redefine best practices.

To explore how these innovations can reshape irrigation strategies, attendees can book one-on-one meetings with AROYA experts at https://go.addium.io/mjbizcon-2024. Those who reserve time in advance will receive a complementary handcrafted espresso while discussing the latest advancements in irrigation technology with the AROYA team.

A Preview of AROYA’s New Solutions

Intelligent dynamic irrigation : Cultivators can gain unparalleled control over their grow by simply setting their cultivation “intent” for vegetative or generative outcomes using an intuitive slider in the AROYA platform. This new feature uses real-time data to automate irrigation timing, frequency, and volume to precisely match the grower’s defined intent.

: Cultivators can gain unparalleled control over their grow by simply setting their cultivation “intent” for vegetative or generative outcomes using an intuitive slider in the AROYA platform. This new feature uses real-time data to automate irrigation timing, frequency, and volume to precisely match the grower’s defined intent. Drip and drain station: This new hardware offering provides complete water balance data by monitoring inflow, outflow, and substrate water content. It also tracks runoff volume and electrical conductivity (EC), providing essential feedback on nutrient dynamics and system efficiency. Together, these tools enable growers to minimize waste, optimize nutrient uptake, and achieve greater precision in their irrigation strategy.

Additionally, visitors to Booth #35023 can meet the charismatic hosts of AROYA’s Office Hours Live podcast, Seth and Jason, and hear about new partnerships with top-tier brands driving innovation in cultivation.

“AROYA continues to push boundaries with pioneering technology that empowers growers to maximize their yield and operate more efficiently,” said AROYA VP of Marketing, Christian Hertel. “We are excited to showcase our new irrigation solutions MJBizCon 2024 attendees and demonstrating how a simpler, smarter way to cultivate.”

Be among the first to experience these innovations by visiting AROYA at MJBizCon 2024. This year’s show promises an exciting glimpse into the future of precision irrigation and a celebration of collaboration and innovation within the cannabis cultivation industry.

About AROYA

AROYA, based in Pullman, Washington, is the leading Cannabis Production Platform. The company combines advanced sensor technology, software, and data-driven insights to empower cultivators. With 30 years of experience in sensor development, AROYA aims to help the cannabis cultivation industry increase yield, scale operations, and ensure consistent quality, enabling cultivators to make more purpose-driven decisions for their businesses.

Visit www.AROYA.io to learn more.

MEDIA CONTACT

Mostafa Razzak

1-917-912-0623

m.razzak@jmrconnect.net

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

Denver, Colorado

www.CannabisNewsWire.com

303.498.7722 Office

editor@CannabisNewsWire.com